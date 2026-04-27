An American skateboarder travelling across African countries sustained multiple injuries during the South African leg of his journey

The TikTok video left viewers feeling moved as local strangers stopped to assist the injured creator

Social media users sent him recovery wishes and warned about the dangerous hills and potholes on the road ahead

A US man began his ambitious four-month skating journey in Uganda IN February 2026. Image: @jaayfilms

Source: TikTok

Despite sustaining serious wounds from a high-speed fall, the determined American traveller refuses to stop his skating journey, which will end in Cape Town.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @jaayfilms on 25 April 2026, where it gained traction as viewers filled the comments section with cautions, advice and support.

While skating in rainy weather towards Johannesburg, the creator fell and injured his hands and body, leaving him with visible scars and a deep cut on his waist. He was lucky to have a group of locals who stopped and administered first aid, covering his numb hands and scars with bandages. When TikTok user @jaayfilms noted that he would need a clinic to get his wounds treated, the guys offered him a ride, but he insisted he was ok to push a skateboard.

The four-month skating journey across Africa

The creator began his four-month journey in February 2026 and travelled across six African countries on his skateboard without taking a ride. The 3,700-mile skating journey began in Uganda and moved to Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana and South Africa and will end when he reaches Cape Town.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shows the skater love

The clip gained nearly 30k views and many comments from viewers who showered the creator with love and compassion. Many wished him a speedy recovery and advised him to take as much rest as he needed for his wounds to heal. Some viewers warned the man to be careful when on the N3 when going to Durban, saying there were more hills on that road. Others said there were very few smooth roads in the country and that the potholes may make his journey challenging, asking him to check first where he was going.

Residents were seen bandaging the American skater’s wounds after he suffered a deep cut during a fall. Image: @jaayfilms

Source: TikTok

User @Gio shared:

"You're on SA roads, you need to check where you're going. There are very few smooth roads here."

User @Lil Trucker warned:

"Be careful on N3 when going to Durban, there are more hills there, bro."

User @Monica Ochoa289 said:

"OMG! Thank God humanity is still good. God bless boys. Feel better, Jay."

User @ Jo added:

"Africans are great people, SA offer him more support 👏🏼."

User @Bitisarietans advised:

"Your hands will heal. A head injury is not so easy to fix, dude. Please wear a helmet."

User @Edna Heart said:

"Glad they were there to help you out! Be careful💪!"

3 Briefly News articles about Americans in Mzansi

A traveller from America cautioned tourists about the high expenses associated with visiting the Mother City and advised them not to visit the city if they have a limited budget.

A USA entrepreneur booked a seven-night stay at the iconic Iron Man Villa in Cape Town and paid over R330K a day, totalling over R2 million.

An American couple who relocated to Johannesburg filmed a viral video expressing their shock that a local mall remained open and they were not chased out two hours after it had closed.

Source: Briefly News