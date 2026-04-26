A Dutch indie pop duo called Jack and the Weatherman went viral after using a Jeremy Loops song to spot a South African on the street abroad

A South African man working nearby heard the familiar lyrics, stopped what he was doing, and walked straight over

Jeremy Loops himself spotted the video and jumped into the comments with a message of his own

Jeremy Loops on the right and a Dutch Indie pop group on the left. Images: @ jackandtheweatherman and @jeremyloops

Source: Instagram

A Dutch duo accidentally ran the most accurate test for spotting a South African abroad. They shared the video on 1 March 2026 on their Instagram page @jackandtheweatherman. In the clip, you see the two musicians sitting on a bench on a street somewhere overseas, one strumming a guitar and the other singing. Their caption showed what they were trying to do:

"How to spot a South African. 🇿🇦 Sing a @jeremyloops song and wait. 👀"

It did not take long. A man walking on the roadside behind them heard the lyrics, stopped, and pulled down his hoodie to listen more clearly. After a while, he walked straight over. He recognised the song immediately. It was Down South by Jeremy Loops, featuring Motheo Moleko. The duo kept playing, and the man nodded along, completely at home with every word. At one point, he turned to the camera and shouted out to the people in Cape Town.

Jeremy Loops reacts to the viral video

What made the moment even more special was that Jeremy Loops himself found the video and left a comment. He wrote:

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"Ahhh, just seeing this now. Love your work boys. And with the @booshle_gsa feature even. 😂 No lekka! Forever proud of this evergreen anthem and stoked to see you touring our beautiful country."

Jeremy Loops is one of South Africa's most loved musicians. The Cape Town-born singer and songwriter built his name as a live act using loop pedals, guitar, ukulele and harmonica before growing into a global touring artist. He has collaborated with Ed Sheeran and Ladysmith Black Mambazo and is also the co-founder of Greenpop, an environmental non-profit focused on reforestation across Africa.

Jack and the Weatherman tour SA

The video was also a build-up to the duo's first-ever South African tour, where they performed at venues across the country, including Knysna, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Stellenbosch and the KKNK and Splashy Fen festivals.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

Mzansi loves the Jeremy Loops street side moment

South Africans were completely in their feelings about the video on the @jackandtheweatherman Instagram page:

@da_realiris wrote:

"It is the 'CAPE TOWN how are you doing?!' for me. ❤️🇿🇦"

@angie_ruetter said:

"Whenever my German boyfriend sees me chatting animatedly to random strangers, he asks only one question. Other South Africans? I have been living in Germany since 2007."

@smashes007_ wrote:

"I love our people. ❤️🙌🔥"

@caelaaa.xx said:

"Only those living abroad truly know how amazing it would be to hear something like this. Nothing beats the Saffa culture. ❤️"

@a_dude_named_foo wrote:

"It is like a citizenship test. If you are South African and you hear certain songs in a foreign land, you are required to show your pride. ❤️❤️❤️"

Jack and the weatherman and a South African man. Images: @ jackandtheweatherman

Source: Instagram

More SA music and culture stories

Briefly News recently reported on a man who heard a woman singing a song that stopped him completely in his tracks on a busy street.

recently reported on a man who heard a woman singing a song that stopped him completely in his tracks on a busy street. Marc Lottering broke his silence after facing serious backlash for performing at a Cape Town church.

Sha Sha's latest performance had Mzansi talking for a very different reason, and the debate that followed got more heated than anyone expected.

Source: Briefly News