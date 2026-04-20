Sha Sha recently had social media gushing over her following her latest performance, singing her hit, Phakade Lami

The amapiano vocalist has always trended for her body and how much she has gained ever since joining the industry

Mzanso had differing views over Sha Sha's body, with some people defending her from the trolls

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Sha Sha latest look had Mzansi gushing. Image: shashaofficial

Source: Instagram

Mzansi continues to gush over amapiano vocalist Sha Sha, whose body stays captivating the online community.

Dressed in tight leather pants and a dark navy jean jacket, the BET award-winning singer performed her famous tune, Phakade Lami, featuring Nomfundo Moh.

While serenading the audience, a fan took a video of her, and it was shared on X by user @Am_Blujay with the caption:

"Man, ShaSha is now thicker than the tension between Julius Malema and the white magistrate."

Mzansi gushes over Sha Sha

After regaining her confidence, Sha Sha opened up about posting picture-perfect posts, saying the pressures often make her go ghost.

"People ask me why I ghost. I think it’s a mix of perfectionism and really life happening. People in the public eye tend to put out perfect pictures, including me lol, but I think this season or chapter of my life, with the work I’ve been through inside and out, I think has brought me to the conclusion that. Tune in, I’ll tell you more," she teased.

Now that she is back in the spotlight, her body often takes centre stage, with people gushing over her.

Sha Sha’s body had Mzansi gushing. Image: Shashaofficial1

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions.

@LepuruTiego trolled:

"Our South African girls, when they become thick, they start playing for Afcon."

@Royalswazir stated:

"She must lose a bit of weight; this is show business; if you don't take care of your body, people lose interest. She is lucky her beautiful voice compensates for all that."

@Msijaman gushed:

"I just want her to sing. Love her singing."

@NMD980220 stated:

"I love everything about her from the day the internet introduced me to her, she's beautiful."

@Madfrank86 replied:

"In comparison to my black cat peanut butter, she thick....looks....yummy. Whoever is moving this merch must take care of it."

@Millyd16 stated:

"Yeah. Thicker than the awkwardness between Julius Malema and Floyd Chivhambu."

@blessedbla48564 gushed:

"Bro, she just changed after giving birth, she became more hotter."

@mnm_meya23 stated:

"It's either the money is good or she's going through a lot."

Sha Sha's singing sparks outrage

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sha Sha is facing backlash on social media after footage from her recent performance surfaced.

The Amapiano singer was accused of using autotune in her past performances when her latest vocals sounded nothing like what fans are used to. Social media users questioned the renowned singer's talents and whether she had been fooling her fans all along.

This was from her performance at D48 in Midrand, which raised questions after several users alleged that she sounded nothing like her chart-topping songs.

Source: Briefly News