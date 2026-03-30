Sha Sha is facing backlash on social media after footage from her recent performance surfaced

The Amapiano singer was accused of using autotune in her past performances when her latest vocals sounded nothing like what fans are used to

Social media users questioned the renowned singer's talents and whether she had been fooling her fans all along

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Footage from Sha Sha’s live performance raised autotune allegations and criticism from supporters. Image: shashaofficial1

Source: Instagram

Amapiano star Sha Sha has found herself at the centre of a social media firestorm after footage from a recent live performance surfaced, and this time, fans were not admiring her hourglass figure.

On 29 March 2026, footage from her performance at D48 in Midrand raised questions after several users alleged that she sounded nothing like her chart-topping songs.

The viral video, which was posted on the nightclub's TikTok page, reignited long-standing suspicions regarding the use of autotune in the award-winning singer's past sets, with disappointed followers now questioning whether they have been misled by advanced studio technology.

Amapiano singer Sha Sha's live performance raised questions. Image: shashaofficial1

Source: Instagram

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The footage quickly made rounds on X (formerly Twitter), where users accused the singer of relying on autotune to mask her vocal limitations. Some went as far as to say her acapella performance was so unrecognisable that they didn't even know which song she was singing until the backtrack kicked in.

As the debate over her talent intensifies, the Tender Love hitmaker is facing a wave of scepticism on social media that threatens to overshadow her reputation as one of Amapiano's most respected and loved vocalists.

Watch Sha Sha's performance video below.

Social media weighs in on Sha Sha's performance

Disappointed fans took to social media to voice their frustrations and confusion. A chorus of "Haibo, Sha Sha" flooded social media, with fans claiming her vocals on stage were "not make sure." Read some of the comments below.

Lebo_Alexis_ was shocked:

"When the beat dropped, I couldn't believe it was that song."

uncle_renni said:

"Yoh, her live vocals are so bad."

Mama D asked:

"Sha Sha, is that really you?"

lavinianghelo wrote:

"She should never sing again."

Meanwhile, others said a huge "I told you so," claiming Sha Sha was never a powerful vocalist to begin with.

ssemusamu66 wrote:

"Until y'all admit that Boohle and Nkosazana are the only ones supposed to sing live, y'all will continue to be disappointed by these other female amapiano artists."

Musa_underscore said:

"I’ve been telling people that this girl can’t sing. OMG! People have her topping their lists of top piano vocalists."

Fans claim that Sha Sha sounded nothing like what they've heard in her songs. Image: shashaofficial1

Source: Instagram

On the other hand, loyal supporters came to her defence to offer reasons as to why the singer sounded slightly off-key.

Sizi_phiwe suggested:

"The microphone is the problem."

NjabuloNdwandw8 defended Sha Sha:

"Come on, guys, you can see she’s tired."

Unconfirmed_ZA claimed:

"The problem was the microphone. It's the sound guy, not her."

Kairo Forbes' runway competition win sparks criticism

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Kairo Forbes strutting her stuff on the runway.

The award-winning child influencer won a beauty pageant, and instead of being congratulated, several people online claimed her "nepo-baby" status was what secured her the top spot.

Source: Briefly News