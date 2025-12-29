Zimbabwean singer Sha Sha once again had people in a frenzy with her dance video during a recent live performance

The Ndawana hitmaker mesmerised some users who admired her beauty, talent, dance moves and her stunning physique

Men could not help but gush over Sha Sha after she caused a stir with her previous performance videos

One thing about Sha Sha, the singer, will have the men in their feels. The star's recent performance drew a lot of criticism and praise from users.

Sha Sha steals hearts with her physique

User @Am_Blujay posted a video of the Ndawana htitmaker and was immediately captivated by her figure.

"Sha Sha is getting thicker," the video was captioned.

In the clip, Sha Sha wore hugging jean shorts with a jacket, as well as a pair of sneakers to complete her casual look.

In August, a video of Sha Sha performing at D48, where she performed her 2019 hit Tender Love. She Sha kept it simple by wearing shorts and a jacket. Her beauty captivated many men, and her body blinded them from the cause they had committed to.

She also trended when people shared videos from her performance at Moloko Menlyn, Johannesburg.

SA gives Sha Sha flowers

Many peeps reacted positively to Sha Sha's dance video:

@el_kutezjr shared:

"You're not looking at the bigger picture. She’s getting more fans."

@Uncle_Tau joked:

"While Nkosazana Daughter is decreasing, Shasha is increasing. Nature does not allow a vacuum."

@simplytumeigh advised:

"She looks good, now she must just maintain."

@Tebogo_M21 stated:

"Life is treating her good."

@ShongweSbu reacted:

"She is smooth with those moves."

@Lovinjambita joked:

"How much can she charge for a private performance?"

@Masi_LVN stated:

"Getting big in the right places."

@Ledwabajahiem advised:

"This just proves that hit songs can put food on the table for a very long time, that’s why you must be serious when you make music."

PA leader angers Africans with sentiments

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi was up in arms defending Nadia Nakai and amapiano singer Sha Sha following the remarks made by a PA member.

Victoria Africa has gone viral after a video of her calling for Zimbabwean celebrities residing in South Africa to be deported. A part of her message said, "We don't want Nadia Nakai representing us. She must go and represent her people," she boldly stated. "The likes of Sha Sha are here speaking our local languages, pretending to be South Africans. No sense of pride!" she exclaimed. "We don't want foreigners to speak for us and represent us. We have enough intelligent South Africans who are capable of doing that. We want all of these people deported back to their countries. It does not matter the number of years you have been in the country, we want them gone," Africa remarked.

The PA Women’s League leader ruffled feathers with her sentiments, with many people calling them dangerous.

