South African Amapiano singer Nkosazana Daughter made headlines once again regarding her recent performance

An online user posted a video of the star performing at a place where people were muddy went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the clip of the vocalist's performance

Once again, the popular Amapiano vocalist and songwriter Nkosazana Daughter made headlines regarding her recent festive season live performance.

On Sunday, 28 December 2025, the online news and gossip page MDNews posted a clip of the singer, who has been making headlines regarding her dramatic weight loss, performing live at an unknown event in South Africa.

However, her performance wasn't the only thing that caught netizens' attention, as many were in awe of how a massive crowd was still grooving, looking all muddy after a rain, with no care in the world. The clip garnered over 160K views on social media.

Watch the performance below:

Mzansi reacts to Nkosazana's live performance

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@WPrincess49 said:

"Apart from the piggy place that she is performing at. Mara ngwano wa fela guys aowa."

@BevestZM wrote:

"Where was she performing at? The venue is a mess."

@hodmudau commented:

"Happiness personified. I guess they won't call the child to order if he comes home with muddied clothes. Their inner child just came out."

@BotziMarcus replied:

"Sorry to the people who died for a better future for mzansi from apartheid, only for the future generation to be brainwashed into becoming drunkards, groovists and slaves of the same apartheid oppressors and their businesses, their ancestors freed them from. Cry, my beloved country."

@ProTwoolz responded:

"Someone please save her."

@Betta_matics stated:

"I don’t think half the crowd will be in that pig sty if they were sober; alcohol needs to be banned."

@lastbornone78 tweeted:

"These people dancing in the mud without care...they must be on to something..."

@MotshaiE shared:

"Lol, the comments here are crazy, the rain messed things up, but this is the only huge concert we are having in Ga-sekororo during the festive season. There was no way we were leaving at 8 pm. Fun was had anyway."

@BhudaGrand tweeted:

"Nah, I'm convinced all these people are not okay in the head. Why would a sane person groove freely in such weather conditions?"

Nkosazana Daughter's dress causes stir

