Content creator Caitlin Hood shared that she accidentally bought the Afrikaans version of 30 Seconds

The players, her family members, tried their best to describe the words in the national language, but humorously failed

Internet users flocked to the comment section with humour and jokes about the people's several attempts to win the rounds

Family members entertained themselves with a game of Afrikaans 30 Seconds. Images: @uhcaitlinnn

A Durban-based digital creator named Caitlin Hood had the internet in stitches when she shared that she had accidentally bought the Afrikaans version of 30 Seconds. She revealed that she purchased the R449.99 classic junior board game at Checkers.

Caitlin uploaded her video to TikTok on 26 December 2025, showcasing the festive vibes with her loved ones. The clip showed the group of players comically struggling to describe the non-English words on the cards, while others shared answers that weren't grammatically correct. Instead of referring to a hall as a 'saal,' one of the players combined the two words and answered 'haal.'

Afrikaans 30 Seconds game humours South Africans

Local social media users filled the comment section with laughter after seeing the various attempts to succeed at the game.

People couldn't help but laugh at their screens. Image: Tim Robberts

@robynleekay told the online crowd:

"This seems more fun than the English one."

@mszuney stated with a laugh:

"The uncle at the back knew this was a lose-lose situation."

@allaboutshamz said in the comments:

"Omg, I can't wait to try this with my family."

@arianas_sketchbook humorously remarked:

"I’m sorry, but this would end my relationship with my friends. I wouldn’t get a word out, for real."

@kendall2.0 added under the post:

"The pressure of a game is bad enough in English... imagine Afrikaans."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Caitlin's account below:

