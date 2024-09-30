A woman on TikTok re-lived one of her most embarrassing moments of losing a game of 30 Seconds in front of her boyfriend

Kayise Mkhinto coughed up the courage to tell a story that exposed her many wrongdoings during a night out with her boyfriend

Mzansi roasted the lady after she told them about poorly representing her partner because of her ignorance

A young South African lady caused Mzansi second-hand embarrassment after she shared a miserable date-night with her boyfriend.

Kayise Mkhonto acknowledged that she had badly represented her boyfriend in front of 12 other couples at a braai.

SA floored by lady embarrassing boyfriend

The 30 Seconds game has caused a lot more chaos than the P Diddy scandal. Game night has been banned in most families due to sore losers and cheating.

A young South African lady, Kayise Mkhonto, shared her experience with the game and floored Mzansi. From the beginning, Mkhonto started her story when her man picked her up to go to a fun braai with +12 couples.

Her first mistake was to dress too casually for the occasion, and her second and biggest one was to fail dismally during a 30 Seconds game against three other couples in a round:

"I know myself; I am not informed. I don't know anything. I don't even know who the president is. I don't know anything about countries."

Mzansi reacts to lady's losing 30 Seconds game

Social media users were amazed by the lady who dismally lost during a game of 30 Seconds in front of her man:

@selfish hunn explained:

"I think she means 'planets.'"

@user6253130584186 shared:

"I always say I will rather be overdressed than underdressed."

@Lung* witnessed the foolery:

"I was there yho, you killed me, hey."

@OGeeGP was puzzled:

"I am still lost on 'amaEarth'."

@Ntombenhlemashimane:

"The moment he asked you if you are sure, I was going to run back to the house."

@Innocentia Letswele highlighted:

"At least you mentioned initially that you're not informed wena dali."

@Lindelwa Mathebula was curious:

"Did you at least put lip gloss?"

@senamile shared a tip:

"That's why I always overdress."

