A woman took to social media to showcase how she conducts her work around the house while having a baby

In the video, the mom unveiled a backpack she uses to place her child in while she finishes up her household chores

People were amazed by the lady's impressive hack as they flooded the comments, sharing their thoughts

One South African mother showed off her genius hack, which allowed her to work peacefully while caring for her baby.

A South African mom showed off her baby hack for chores in a TikTok video. Image: @mashongi3

Mom flexes her creative hack: Baby backpack

A lady came through for the mothers as she unveiled her impressive hack for the world to see. The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @mashongi3 flexed her baby backpack and shared that it allows her to conduct her work peacefully and freely.

In the backpack she had on her baby, who sat quietly and peacefully with a dummy in her mouth, leaving peeps in awe of her cuteness.

@mashongi3's footage grabbed the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA's response to woman's baby hack

Mzansi netizens had mixed reactions to the lady's baby's hack. They took to the comments to voice out their thoughts, saying:

Realvallerievaal said:

"Level of faith and trust that you have in that bag."

Sphongokazi added:

"Thank you for this idea."

Motshidisi.maposhe expressed:

"Yho, the baby's is going through a lot, sana."

Prudypndile cracked a joke, saying:

"First-class passenger is comfortable and very sleepy."

Nthabiseng Nthabe925 commented:

"Parenting will force you to be creative."

NjabuloGwala wrote:

"Not me looking at my son and smiling."

Mmabo commented:

A win is a win."

