SA Mom Shows Off Creative Baby Backpack Hack, Making Household Chores a Breeze
- A woman took to social media to showcase how she conducts her work around the house while having a baby
- In the video, the mom unveiled a backpack she uses to place her child in while she finishes up her household chores
- People were amazed by the lady's impressive hack as they flooded the comments, sharing their thoughts
One South African mother showed off her genius hack, which allowed her to work peacefully while caring for her baby.
Mom flexes her creative hack: Baby backpack
A lady came through for the mothers as she unveiled her impressive hack for the world to see. The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @mashongi3 flexed her baby backpack and shared that it allows her to conduct her work peacefully and freely.
In the backpack she had on her baby, who sat quietly and peacefully with a dummy in her mouth, leaving peeps in awe of her cuteness.
@mashongi3's footage grabbed the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.
Watch the video below:
SA's response to woman's baby hack
Mzansi netizens had mixed reactions to the lady's baby's hack. They took to the comments to voice out their thoughts, saying:
Realvallerievaal said:
"Level of faith and trust that you have in that bag."
Sphongokazi added:
"Thank you for this idea."
Motshidisi.maposhe expressed:
"Yho, the baby's is going through a lot, sana."
Prudypndile cracked a joke, saying:
"First-class passenger is comfortable and very sleepy."
Nthabiseng Nthabe925 commented:
"Parenting will force you to be creative."
NjabuloGwala wrote:
"Not me looking at my son and smiling."
Mmabo commented:
A win is a win."
Woman’s heel-cleaning solution for pregnant moms leaves SA amped
Briefly News previously reported that a woman came through for all the pregnant huns with her pretty impressive plug, and peeps loved it.
The babe opened up to her viewers about how she struggled to wash her feet during her pregnancy. The TikTok user @tembs75 was grateful to have come across a life-saving tool that helped solve her problems. @tembs75 showed off the fantastic Ryobi orbital Sander, which she claimed made her feet "smooth."
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za