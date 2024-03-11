A clip of a baby's transformation has gone viral on social media, and peeps are loving it

The video has gathered many views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok

Netizens rushed to the woman's comments section as they reacted to the little baby boy's glow-up

A young lady has turned heads with her recent video of her baby's glow-up, which is making rounds on social media.

A young mom shared a TikTok video of her adorable baby’s glow-up, and peeps loved it. Image:@rofhiwaa

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her baby's glow-up

The clip posted by @rofhiwaa on TikTok shows the young lady's little bundle of joy when he was a newborn. As the video progressed, she unveiled her baby and how he looks now at the stage in his life. People were captivated by the woman's child and how cute he looked. The clip attracted over 537K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within one day of its publication on the video platform.

Watch the clip of the adorable little boy below:

SA is in awe of the woman's baby boy

People rushed to the stunner's comments section to gush over the little man's cuteness, while others shared their experiences with their newborn's transformations.

@babypelo2022 shared:

"Mine was a dark newborn. To be honest, it was my first time seeing a dark newborn. I wanted to run and leave her at the hospital."

Handipha said:

"He is ageing like fine wine."

lowkeyed_kiddow1 added:

"That is why old people advise us not to post new borns, cute."

His forever wrote:

"Eeeeh newborns are funny; if you saw mine, you would laugh the whole day, but he is now a very handsome boy."

Reneilwe653 simply said:

"What a transformation."

Source: Briefly News