A young man shared a sad video which left people online in their feelings, and the clip went viral.

A young South African man shared an emotional TikTok video which left people in their feelings. Image:@sbonga_beejay23

Man's TikTok clip leaves netizens in tears

The footage posted by @sbonga_beejay23 on TikTok has received over 93K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform within a few hours of publication. The young man revealed that his stepdad had asked him to go and close the gate while it was raining, and his children were covered in blankets.

The video of the gentleman touched many people online and left them emotional.

Watch the clip below:

Online users react to the man's clip

The young man's video saddened people as they rushed to his comment section to send him heartwarming messages.

Miss Blue said:

"Step-parents are automatically the villain."

Tsholofelo Mabatha added:

"You are better…I was forced to park my car inside the yard by my so-called mom."

Merc wrote:

"Just go close, and while the rain drops on you, tap into that blessing and ask God to bless you with an auto-gate."

Nhlanhla Khorombi advised:

"Rain is a blessing, go and lock the gate and get blessed."

Aquila simply said:

"Wow."

Zamamvelase shared:

"People will never understand unless they get to experience it themselves."

Phindulo said:

"Sorry nana. I know there has to be a reason why you are feeling that way. Your feelings are valid."

