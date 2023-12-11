A woman shared the end of her marriage on TikTok, and 1.9 million people watched

In the clip, the heartbroken wife, Sisanda Hlabangane, takes off her wedding ring, symbolising the end of a decade-long union

Sisanda, who goes by the TikTok handle @sisandamtshali, revealed she's walking out of the marriage with five children

When you have that white gown on, walking down the aisle towards the love of your life, you never consider the possibility that it might not last. Sisanda Hlabangane's happily ever after lasted only ten years - and she's not alone.

Sisanda Hlahangane walked out of her marriage after ten years and five children. Photo credit: @sisandamtshali.

Over 40% of marriages in South Africa end within a decade. Sisanda, who goes by the TikTok handle @sisandamtshali, recently became part of that statistic. The heartbroken wife took to social media to share the end of her marriage.

Woman takes off wedding ring in TikTok video

Sisanda posted a video on TikTok last week of her taking off her wedding ring. In the clip, the missus reveals she had been married for a decade and share five children with the man she's divorcing.

She captioned the video:

"After 10 years of marriage and 5 kids (sob emoji) I'll come back tomorrow to pack my other stuff."

1.9 million TikTok viewers watch woman end her marriage

Over 1.9 million netizens watched Sisanda's video on TikTok. Many social media users shared their own similar experiences to encourage Sisanda that there is life after divorce.

Presh was married for seven years when she called it quits:

"After seven years I took the ring off on the 27th April, 2023 and he thought I'm joking and I physically moved out on the 26th of June 2023. God has been great."

verypatricia didn't go through a divorce herself, but she saw how it affected her mom:

"My mother was a better parent to us after she left my dad it’s hard at the start, but it gets better with time."

chuchu commented:

"Thank you Lord for granting us ladies the strength to walk away when there is no love anymore "

Among the overwhelming support Sisanda received in the comments, some pondered why it wasn't her husband leaving the house instead. Netizens noted that with her responsibility for five children, the household is more important for their well-being.

Mercy Patrick's wrote:

"So where are you leaving to with 5 kids? shouldn't the guy be the one to leave?? you and your kids are the legitimate owners of that house."

Shavin added:

"He should leave you .. I can't leave a house with 5 kids for one man never! I'm from nyeri he leave we can pack for him"

Latoya M felt Sisanda's hubby should be the one kicked out:

"Why leave the house he must be the one leaving"

Take a look at the video below:

Divorce rate in South Africa in 2023

Marriage, traditionally upheld as a legally and socially accepted union, is undergoing a shift globally and locally. There's a consistent decline in marriage rates annually, with people choosing to marry later or opting for cohabitation over formal marriage. Statistics South Africa's 2021 report, "Marriages and Divorces," revealed 106,499 marriages in the country, a decrease from 161,112 in 2012. While marriage rates are declining, statistics show an increase in divorces.

In 2021, South Africa saw 18,208 divorces granted, marking a trend of rising divorces among black Africans while declining among the white population. First-time marriages constituted the majority of divorces, predominantly initiated by wives. Gauteng topped the list for the most divorces granted, followed by Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Eastern Cape. These divorces impacted 17,345 children under 18.

South African woman leaves 6-month marriage, TikTok video sparks debate

In other news, one woman's marriage didn't even see the one-year mark. Briefly News previously reported an unidentified woman shared a video on TikTok about her decision to leave her marriage of six months.

The soon-to-be divorcee said she was tired of fighting and has asked her friend to pick her up from her marital home.

Briefly News reached out to relationship expert Shelley Lwesin about the importance of learning to navigate conflict successfully.

