A TikTok video of a makoti grappling with having to say goodbye to her family struck a chord with social media users

The bride was overcome with emotion on her wedding day and is seen crying in the viral footage

Viewers said the scene perfectly captures the bittersweetness of leaving home and starting a new life

A makoti said an emotional goodbye to her family after her wedding. Image: @celiwesibeko245

An emotional makoti's wedding day TikTok video displayed her raw feelings about leaving home.

Bride weeps on wedding day

The woman was recorded weeping after the wedding festivities because it was time for her to stay with her in-laws.

Even though people see the value of marriage they acknowledged that it must be hard to detach from what you're used to when starting a new chapter.

Makoti video gains traction

The heartbreaking video was uploaded by @celiwesibeko245 and has amassed 511,000 views and 18,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi consoles makoti

More than a thousand people dropped the bride a comment to console her and share their take on marriage.

Check out a few comments below:

@nomthamlambo shared:

"I never cried when my family left me, only my mom did. Maybe it's because I wasn't gonna stay. I left the next day for my honeymoon."

@laposh_m posted:

"Me in 3 weeks. I’m not ready."

@Truth_1983 stated:

"Goodluck sisi wami.Unkulunkulu abe nawe sthandwa sam.❤️"

@user4217697518669 shared:

"Guys I don't think I'm gonna cry. Mina I never take anything serious."

@kimmyk304 added:

"Me 10 years ago. I felt as if my parents sold me to strangers but I was the one who wanted to get married. "

@simphiwe posted:

"The way we cried, after leaving our sister. "

@TTshigoli commented:

"There's no reason for me to get married yaz. See this part."

@ndinguyeendinguye2 mentioned:

"This is very funny because when your man proposes, you become so happy but now ziyakhala."

