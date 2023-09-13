A lady is thankful that her husband is always by her side, especially when she has to do makoti duties

His help came especially at a time when she had to host his family during the festive season, and she could not cook for a large number of people

Netizens in the comment section were happy for her and also talked about how they fear performing makoti duties

A woman sang her husband's praises for helping her cook for his family. Image: @ceehlemdlulee

A Mpumalanga woman gushed over how her husband came to her rescue when she was supposed to perform her makoti duties.

The lucky dame was expecting to cook for her in-laws, and her man stood by her side to ensure she nailed it.

Netizens congratulated her and joked about their experiences and expectations of being makotis.

The woman's husband helps her with makoti duties

@ceehlemdlulee posted a TikTok video with a touching caption. In the clip, she cooks pap and stirs the pot while her husband assists her by pouring the mielie meal into the water. He occasionally gives her a helping hand and stirs the pot for her while she stands by, observing his skill. Her caption tells her touching story.

According to the inscription with the post, her in-laws announced that they would visit the newlywed's home and spend the Christmas period there. She recalls that she had to host them five months after she gave birth, and she had no experience cooking in huge pots or catering for more than ten people. She was thankful her husband was by her side, helping her by pouring the maize meal into the pot.

Watch the video here.

Woman respond in the comment section about makoti duties

Netizens responded to her post and loved the relationship while at the same time dreading makoti duties, which are notoriously tricky for newlyweds.

Gugu wrote:

“Some people have choice. Some of us married retired soldiers from the war of love.”

Stee_saint added:

“The fear I have for one day having to face a 3-foot pot when I’ve been running away from it all this time.”

Kearenathevoice exclaimed:

“I don’t know who is chopping onions. This is so beautiful.”

Lesego Kgomotso Mabe wrote:

“This is beautiful. As for me, I’d rather hire a catering company.”

gugu_Mathenjwa gushed over the couple.

“They’ll be saying that you fed him a love potion. My husband helps with the chores as well, and there’s nothing as amazing as having such men.”

