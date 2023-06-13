A Zulu makoti's TikTok video showcases the bride's traditional duties as she washes blankets by hand near a river

The woman proudly shows how she does her duties as the new lady of her husband's family, taking her chores seriously

The post captures the makoti's dedication to upholding cultural practices, resonating with viewers who appreciate the importance of preserving traditions in the modern world

Zulu makoti trends for washing blankets near the river as part of her duties. Images: @kamadondo_dlakadla/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming display of tradition and dedication, a Zulu makoti has captivated the online community with her TikTok video showcasing her duties as a new bride.

Women show online community her duties as the makoti

The video features TikTok user @kamadondo_dlakadla washing blankets by hand near the river. The post quickly went viral and sparked a flurry of nationwide admiration and responses from netizens. The footage reveals the makoti gracefully washing the blankets, a necessary chore showing off her domestic skills.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi share their thought on son Zulu Makoti washing blankets

As the video gained traction, many South Africans took to social media to express their admiration for the makoti's commitment to upholding her duties. Users praised her for embracing her role as a new bride and showcasing the importance of preserving customs in a modern world.

Peeps shared their views in the comment section:

@Phumi commented:

"I have been saying marriage was created to benefit men."

@peacemasina61 said:

" Most women benefit after divorce."

@makoatlemasabata commented:

"Am I the only one who's worried about the state of the water?"

@miss10F1 said:

"Also why are those blankets so dirty?"

@starlight_queen0 commented:

"Do the work myself."

@Evidence_Gama said:

"Just because I love a boy? No ways."

@Precious Mgwena commented:

"You can't love a person to that extent, you are to reach a point where you say this we can't tolerate."

@Sarah said:

"Shame they were waiting for her to come clean."

