A viral video taken at an event in Limpopo shows multitudes of partygoers going gaga over Kharishma

The rising Lekompo superstar released what is one of her biggest songs to date, Chokeslam

In the now-viral video, the crowd went crazy when the DJ played Chokeslam at the event, and the video was shared on X (Twitter)

Lekompo star Kharishma's song 'Chokeslam' shook up the dancefloor. Image: Kharishma Entertainment

Kharishma's hit shakes up dancefloor

If there was ever a doubt which Lekompo artist is making waves, this now-viral video just made Kharishma the obvious choice.

The Limpopo-born hitmaker had tongues wagging when a viral video of her song Chokeslam played at an event and shook the dancefloor - literally.

An X user @LekompoConnect posted a video of people going berserk for Kharishma's song when a DJ played it.

The 32-second video, captioned, "What Kharishma did here can't be undone," was taken at an undisclosed location. Partgoers made a mosh pit and started singing and vibing to the song.

Reacting to the video, one of the people who went to the event, @TiisetxoSetso, described this as an unforgettable day: "I don’t think I will ever forget this day." Another user screamed, I was here!"

@TiisetxoSetso told Briefly News that the event was in Kharishma's hometown, Limpopo. "This was Mustown Shisanyama and Car Wash in Musina, Limpopo."

Watch the epic video below:

What is Kharishma working on?

Kharishma is all about working, attending gigs and recording new music. The singer teamed up with DJ Tira on an yet-to-be-released song.

A fan posted a video taken on 9 June 2025 of the two stars recording the song in the studio. Although some felt the song would be a hit, others are not too sure about how the two distinct sounds would gel to make a hit song.

Lekompo star Kharishma's song 'Chokeslam' caused a stir online. Image: Kharishma Entertainemnt

Why Kharishma failed to pitch at Marula fest

With the growing trend of artists not pitching for events, Kharishma made sure her name was not tainted by this. In March 2023, she failed to pitch at the Marula Festival. This was due to the organisers paying her late for the performance, resulting in her ditching them. However, she was a good sport, and so she refunded them the deposit money.

Kharishma told TimesLIVE that she was looking forward to performing at the event. She refunded the team to avoid drama and bad blood.

"Everything was fine, and together with my team, we were looking forward to the performance. Unfortunately, we couldn't go as we received the balance late on the day of the event. To avoid more confusion, I had to pay them back their money."

However, the festival organisers still continued to use her image in marketing another event, and they did not communicate with her or her team. This did not sit well with Kharisham, who called them out.

Ocar Mbo apologises to Kharishma

In a previous report from Briefly News, Oscar Mbo apologised to Kharishma for his behaviour towards her. She was kicked off stage by popular musician Oscar Mbo, who later apologised for his actions.

Mbo did, however, face massive backlash and threats never to perform in Limpopo again.

