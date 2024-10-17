Oscar Mbo issued a heartfelt apology to Kharishma and her team during an interview with L-Tido after removing her from the stage during her performance

South Africans criticised Oscar Mbo for allegedly sabotaging both Kharishma and Makhadzi, with many threatening to boycott his shows

Oscar Mbo's apology received mixed reactions on social media, with some fans siding with Kharishma and Makhadzi

Controversial musician Oscar Mbo has issued another heartfelt apology to Kharishma and her team for removing her on stage during her performance. Oscar apologised during a recent interview with L-Tido.

Oscar Mbo issued a heartfelt apology to Kharishma again. Image: @vocalistkharishma and @oscarmbo

Oscar Mbo breaks silence on Kharishma saga

Oscar Mbo has spoken out after being blasted for sabotaging Limpopo star Kharishma's performance. The star reportedly removed the singer from the stage while she was still performing.

The move did not sit well with South Africans, who felt Oscar Mbo thought he was bigger than other artists. Many even threatened to boycott Oscar Mbo's Limpopo shows. Speaking about the incident on L-Tido's podcast, the Yes God hitmaker apologised to Kharishma and her team.

A video shared by L-Tido on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, shows the star addressing the backlash. He also apologised to the fans at the event for his behaviour. He said:

"I would really love to apologise to Kharishma, your team, the audience who was there, everyone and the event organisers. Apologies once again. I sent out the apology, and I am saying it once again exclusively on the L-Tido podcast."

Fans react to Oscar Mbo's apology

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's apology. Many said he was wrong for sabotaging Kharishma.

@Boowa7 said:

"Addresses Limpopo how, you guys think Limpopo is a township. Tell him he'll never address Limpopo."

@Neeso_SK commented:

"Shout out to @L_Tido for getting this dude for while it’s still hot."

@RangzUnmarried added:

"Really don't want to know his side Makhadzi and Kharishma are right and I believe them."

@MR2wonderful wrote:

"L-tido podcast keeps bringing that heat!"

