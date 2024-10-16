Netizens were going wild after learning about Oscar Mbo's alleged cheating scandal

The DJ/ producer's business was aired on social media, and some peeps claim it's not his first rodeo

Mzansi debated on whether Oscar's girlfriend would pack her bags, and many said it was highly unlikely

Mzansi weighed in on the Oscar Mbo cheating rumours. Images: oscar_mbo

Netizens debated on another celebrity cheating scandal, this time, involving Oscar Mbo.

Mzansi reacts to Oscar Mbo cheating allegations

Oscar Mbo's name is shooting up social media trends, and this time, it's not over the hilarious pronunciation.

The Yes God hitmaker is caught up in a spicy cheating scandal after several netizens aired his business, claiming that he was taking his girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, for a ride.

Twitter (X) user Compaqllow wondered whether or not Lerato would leave her man, and many said it was highly unlikely:

"I wonder what will happen now that Oscar Mbo is cheating and his gf has made the relationship her entire personality."

This is what netizens said:

amanda_ngubenii wrote:

"At this point, she has to forgive him, deny any truth to this and stand by him, I’m afraid."

sphokazi_kay claimed:

"This is not the first time he cheats. This one just went public."

Phumla_Vee claimed:

"She’ll forgive her man. A little video and screenshots from a 2k won’t shake her relationship."

Miss_ntshebele1 posted:

"I also thought of her. She’s not going anywhere, chomi."

Oscar Mbo's alleged side chick exposed

Oscar Mbo's cheating scandal was fueled by a picture of another woman who allegedly went public about their relationship.

One netizen, RyanNgcobo_RSA, claims that the DJ/ producer is seeing Mamello Tyatyi and even posted her photo:

"Oscar Mbo is cheating on his girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, with Mamello Tyatyi from Daveyton."

