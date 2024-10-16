Netizens React to Oscar Mbo’s Alleged Cheating Scandal: “This Is Not the First Time He Cheats”
- Netizens were going wild after learning about Oscar Mbo's alleged cheating scandal
- The DJ/ producer's business was aired on social media, and some peeps claim it's not his first rodeo
- Mzansi debated on whether Oscar's girlfriend would pack her bags, and many said it was highly unlikely
Netizens debated on another celebrity cheating scandal, this time, involving Oscar Mbo.
Mzansi reacts to Oscar Mbo cheating allegations
Oscar Mbo's name is shooting up social media trends, and this time, it's not over the hilarious pronunciation.
The Yes God hitmaker is caught up in a spicy cheating scandal after several netizens aired his business, claiming that he was taking his girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, for a ride.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Twitter (X) user Compaqllow wondered whether or not Lerato would leave her man, and many said it was highly unlikely:
"I wonder what will happen now that Oscar Mbo is cheating and his gf has made the relationship her entire personality."
This is what netizens said:
amanda_ngubenii wrote:
"At this point, she has to forgive him, deny any truth to this and stand by him, I’m afraid."
sphokazi_kay claimed:
"This is not the first time he cheats. This one just went public."
Phumla_Vee claimed:
"She’ll forgive her man. A little video and screenshots from a 2k won’t shake her relationship."
Miss_ntshebele1 posted:
"I also thought of her. She’s not going anywhere, chomi."
Oscar Mbo's alleged side chick exposed
Oscar Mbo's cheating scandal was fueled by a picture of another woman who allegedly went public about their relationship.
One netizen, RyanNgcobo_RSA, claims that the DJ/ producer is seeing Mamello Tyatyi and even posted her photo:
"Oscar Mbo is cheating on his girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, with Mamello Tyatyi from Daveyton."
Kabza De Small allegedly cheats on wife
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kabza De Small's cheating scandal.
Some spicy photos were leaked by the alleged side chick, suggesting that the Imithandazo hitmaker was seeing other women on the side despite already being a married man.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za