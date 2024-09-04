Oscar Mbo recently shared a hilarious video of several police officers calling out his name

This after the DJ/ producer faced backlash when Mzansi learned that they've been saying his name wrong all along

The clip had netizens in stitches, with Oscar also joining in on the fun with his fans

Oscar Mbo had police officers in stitches trying to pronounce his name. Images: Instagram/ oscar_mbo and Getty Images/ Jacob Wackerhausen

Oscar Mbo has been topping trends after Mzansi discovered how he pronounces his name, even police officers were shocked.

Oscar Mbo jokes with police officers

It looks like Oscar Mbo didn't take the jokes to heart after Mzansi trolled the way he pronounces his stage name.

Briefly News reported on netizens' reactions to the Yes God hitmaker spelling out the second part of his name, which to some sounded like he was apparently "twanging".

The jokes made it out of social media where even police officers joined in on the fun, trolling Oscar on his pronunciation.

He shared a video of his tour bus parked beside a police van, where one of the cops used the speaker to call out his name in a hilarious accent: "Oscar Mbyo" before stepping out to greet him:

Mzansi reacts to Oscar Mbo's video

Fans were in stitches at Oscar's clip and admired him for taking everything lightly:

Mqhele_Shabangu joked:

"You did us dirty, Oscar Mbyo; we need an explanation as a country."

Zannelem was stunned:

"South African police are too friendly, haibo!"

Mnce suggested:

"I think you should sample the clip and use it in one of your sets; that would make the crowd go mad."

Chippa was impressed:

"I just love how you take TikTok, you know it's just jokes."

MO said:

"Oscar Mbyoo is a nice guy."

Misiya Kamoe wrote:

"I love how Mr Mbiyo is also laughing about it."

Oscar Mbo visits Jay-Z's Roc Nation studios

In more Oscar Mbo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer's visit to the Roc Nation studios.

However, South Africans were not happy and accused Oscar of selling his soul for fame and money:

iamlesedimoselane_gl_17 said:

"Yeah, bro definitely sold his soul."

