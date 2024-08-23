Our boy, Oscar Mbo, is out in New York City and recently visited the Roc Nation offices

The Yes God hitmaker shared videos from his visit, where he even got snapped by Hov's famous photographer

Mzansi appeared suspicious about Oscar's visit and alluded to Jay-Z's Illuminati allegations, claiming that the DJ has joined the pack

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Oscar Mbo hung out in Jay-Z’s Roc Nation office in New York. Images: Instagram/ oscar_mbo, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Source: UGC

Oscar Mbo recently visited Jay-Z's famous Roc Nation offices and got to hang out with some of the staff.

Oscar Mbo hangs out in Jay-Z's office

Oscar Mbo has been intentional about his career and growing a brand for himself outside of South Ah, and it looks like his plans are in motion.

Having recently celebrated the success of his now-platinum-certified single, Yes God, Oscar jetted off to New York and appears to be securing some connections.

In a post shared by thehypecollecter, Oscar is seen in the famous Roc Nation "Flight" offices, known to be the home of some big names, most notably Jay-Z.

Oscar shared several videos in the office, where he enjoyed the hospitality and even got some pictures taken by renowned photographer, Kodaklens, who is known to be Hov's go-to sniper.

The DJ/ producer got to explore the office, see the famous Flight merchandise and even mingle with the staff.

After bagging a partnership with D'Ussé, it's only a matter of time before we hear some big news relating to Oscar's moves with Roc Nation.

Mzansi reacts to Oscar Mbo's moves

Instead of celebrating, many South Africans raised the age-old Illuminati allegations and claimed that the DJ sold his soul:

aaron_mshengu asked:

"Are we all gonna ignore that hand statue portrayed in glass?"

iamlesedimoselane_gl_17 claimed:

"Yeah, bro definitely sold his soul."

tlksick_budda wrote:

"He has joined."

lowkey.highkeyy said:

"Bro was at the devil's penthouse."

simthembile7 responded:

"We no longer have interest in America ever since they were exposed and this video proves exactly that."

heisbrighttt posted:

"First, sell your soul, then the gates of the world will open."

Oscar Mbo stuns fans singing gospel

In more Oscar Mbo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer singing a gospel song.

The video caught many netizens off guard, where some claimed that it was only a matter of time before he became a born-again Christian.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News