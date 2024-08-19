South African DJ Oscar Mbo trended on social after being seen on video singing Gospel music

The video of the Yes God hitmaker singing was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on Twitter (X)

Netizens reacted to him singing Gospel, but many of them were stunned by what he was wearing

Oscar Mbo's video singing Gospel trends online. Image: @oscarmbo

Oscar Mbongeni Ndlovu, popularly known as Oscar Mbo, became the talk of town after a recent video of him trended on social media.

Video of Oscar Mbo singing Gospel trends on X

The South African record producer once again made headlines online as a video of him singing Gospel went viral. This was after he was dragged for being a no-show at an event in the Eastern Cape.

Recently, the clip of the star singing was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"Oscar Mbo shares a soulful moment singing gospel tunes."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Oscar Mbo's clip

After the video was shared, netizens reacted to him singing Gospel, but many were stunned by what he was wearing in the clip. See some of the comments below:

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"Those shorts looking like he’s wearing diapers."

@Am_Blujay_ said:

"Those shorts are my main concern."

@mrshezi commented:

"It's the pants for me, they are giving nyaope vibes."

@__ThapeloM responded:

"He should focus on his music career and leave Gospel alone."

@bad_option88 replied:

"I'm sure he's cooking another hit right now, him and Juses are close friends."

@KhajoAMG mentioned:

"Kancane kancane uyavela naye, first it was Cassper, now it's Oscar after him ke Pearl Thusi."

Oscar Mbo’s latest picture convinces Mzansi that he is bleaching

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Oscar Mbo's latest picture left fans with more questions than answers about his skincare routine.

Per the fans, the star's skin had gone a few shades lighter. Oscar Mbo is being roasted for his skin on social media. The hitmaker had Mzansi buzzing after reports that his skin had bleached, making him lighter.

