Promoter Calls Out Oscar Mbo After Failing to Pitch for an Event: “We Are Taken for a Ride”
Promoter Calls Out Oscar Mbo After Failing to Pitch for an Event: “We Are Taken for a Ride”

by  Mbali Tebele 2 min read
  • A promoter based in the Eastern Cape recently called out House music DJ Oscar Mbo
  • This was after the star allegedly failed to pitch for an event after he was paid a lot of money
  • The DJ responded to the claims by blatantly denying them, saying he doesn't remember any of that happening

Events promoter accuses Oscar Mbo of being a no show
Oscar Mbo was called out by an events promoter. Image: @oscarmbo
Source: Instagram

Eastern Cape-based promoter recently spilt the beans regarding his experience working with the House music DJ Oscar Mbo.

Promoter calls out Oscar Mbo after failing to pitch for event

The house DJ has made headlines once again after his girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, was trolled for how she looked without makeup.

Recently, an events promoter called out Oscar Mbo, who claimed to have had a bad experience with the star. According to ZiMoja, Oscar failed to pitch for an event he was booked for in the Eastern Cape. Money was spent on him to travel to the province and perform at the gig.

C Tone Productions funder Luzuko Khohli said:

"I recently booked Oscar Mbo, arranging flights and everything. Later, he asked me to change his flight to an earlier time because he had another gig in Johannesburg."

He further mentioned how these artists disrespect them as promoters in the Eastern Cape and how Oscar Mbo demanded more money after he paid him what they agreed on.

He said:

"I tried my best to negotiate, but he threatened not to show up unless I paid the R15k. Keep in mind, this artist wasn't providing any value for me to tap into their market. They also want an additional R40k to post the show on their feed."

In defence, Oscar Mbo denied the accusations and told the publication:

"I don't recall the booking. People always have something to say, and I always try to stick to agreements."

Oscar Mbo relocates company offices

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar Mbo's finding his company, Ashmed Hour Records, a new office space and received praise from supporters. His girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, congratulated him:

"I’m so proud of you my baby. To the top!!!"

Source: Briefly News

