Oscar Mbo's girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, recently made headlines on social media after a picture of her was shared online

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of Lerato without makeup, showing off her natural hair

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to how she looked without makeup and with her natural hair

Oscar Mbo's girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, shows off her natural look. Image: @leratophasha

Source: Instagram

South African DJ Oscar Mbo's girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, had many people talking on social media after sharing a recent picture of her.

Lerato Phashais pic in natural hair without makeup trends on X

Social media has been buzzing recently after a picture of Oscar Mbo's girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, was shared online. The house DJ's girlfriend made headlines after the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a photo on his Twitter (X) page of Phasha showing off her natural hair without any makeup on her face.

Khawula posted the photo and captioned it:

"Oscar Mbo's girlfriend Lerato Phasha shows off her natural hair and her face without make up."

See the post below:

Fans react to the photo

Shortly after Musa Khawula shared the image on his timeline, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to how she looked without makeup and with her natural hair. See some of the responses below:

@Yanga_Co said:

"Without artificial beauty she is a solid 2 and leaning to 1,5 when its windy."

@dbuwa questioned:

"How come that I have a way more beautiful girlfriend than Oscar Mbo?"

@SeegeLFC wrote:

"One of the reasons why I love natural beauty bawe badi make up kedi scam."

@visse_ss responded:

"She will never go natural again."

@MgmCommunity replied:

"As long as Oscar is happy."

@BassieReigns commented:

"She's 10 years younger than him but looks 10 years older."

@lettymavuso57 mentioned:

"She needs to take care of her hair."

@halie_ree tweeted:

"That hair needs proper treatment."

Oscar Mbo relocates company offices

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar Mbo finding his company, Ashmed Hour Records, a new office space and received praise from supporters:

His girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, congratulated him:

"I’m so proud of you my baby. To the top!!!"

