Oscar Mbo showed off a steamy clip with his beautiful girlfriend

The DJ shared a selfie video of himself making out with his lady but was dragged instead

Netizens mercilessly made fun of Oscar Mbo for using an Instagram filter

Netizens dragged Oscar Mbo for using an Instagram filter in a steamy video with his girlfriend. Images: oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

Oscar Mbo's attempt to show off a PDA video sharing a steamy kiss with his girlfriend didn't go as he had hoped. The Yes God performer posted his video and was dragged to hell and back by netizens who failed to understand why he was using an Instagram filter on himself.

Oscar Mbo shares steamy kiss with girlfriend

One person who never misses an opportunity to show off his girlfriend is Oscar Mbo.

The house DJ, real name Oscar Mbongeni Ndlovu, has an Instagram feed flooded with photos of love and luxury, from shows to sweet moments with his lady, and he decided to update his timeline.

Oscar posted a steamy kissy video with his girlfriend, Lerato Phasha; MDN News shared a recording. The couple is seemingly on a dreamy vacation and gave netizens a peep of what their January is looking like:

Mzansi reacts to Oscar Mbo's video

Netizens dragged Oscar Mbo for using an Instagram filter, while others claimed that the video was scripted:

YouDunnoVusi asked:

"As a man, what are you doing using a filter?"

tsitsitema said:

"This video looks so planned, idk man. E nale bo lights, camera, action."

_Bonolo_M_ wrote:

"Lol, this is so weird."

Minnawe3 complained:

"He must just stop using this filter!"

MATTER_TZA was bitter:

"Whomever they are, whatever it is - it will end in tears."

Levi_MoGuy posted:

"Dating slay kings must be exhausting!"

Mpumi_Dope asked:

"Why is this bro always on filters?"

Oscar Mbo addresses fake designer allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar Mbo getting grilled on Podcast and Chill for allegedly wearing fake designer clothing:

"Can you safely say you've never worn anything fake? Maybe they saw you at Small Street?"

The house DJ has seemingly become synonymous with counterfeit luxury items, and netizens never resist the urge to drag him for it.

