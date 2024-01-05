Shell Petrol Attendant Welcomes 2024 in TikTok Video With Dance, SA Divided As He Teases Customer
- A petrol attendant made a TikTok viral video while doing the most on the job, and he put on a good show
- Online users were amused by the funny man who decided to have fun while on duty at a Shell garage
- People commented on the TikTok video of the working man who decided to give a free performance to a client
A petrol attendant danced his heart out. The man was working when he decided to celebrate.
The video got over 90,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who could not help but be amused by the petrol attendant.
Shell employee dances for customer
A Shell petrol attendant on tiktok @felixminister1632 decided to have fun before giving a customer his receipt back. In the clip, he pretended to hand it over before taking it back and dancing.
Watch the video below:
SA divided over men's reaction
Some people thought the man in the video didn't find it funny. Others commented that they would have been annoyed if they were in a rush.
palesa commented:
"Wa bora this guy yaz ...Akana vibe."
Raps_Mnash wrote:
"If you're late don't go to this garage. Shaya felix."
Noko T said:
"I'd be so annoyed sorry I'm not a bad person and I think you have good vibes but yhoooo this would stress me out."
penelopisces agreed:
"Is it a must to take the slip, because when he started touching the car that would have been my que to leave."
Khulamini added:
"All the best bro but please don't take too long my brother others won't be patient."
Petrol attendant enjoys his job
In a related story, a man went viral for being in a good mood. People's hearts were warmed after seeing two strangers connect through dance.
Source: Briefly News