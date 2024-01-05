A petrol attendant made a TikTok viral video while doing the most on the job, and he put on a good show

Online users were amused by the funny man who decided to have fun while on duty at a Shell garage

People commented on the TikTok video of the working man who decided to give a free performance to a client

A petrol attendant danced his heart out. The man was working when he decided to celebrate.

A Shell petrol attendant in a TikTok video danced for 2024 while attending to a customer. Image: @felixminister1632

The video got over 90,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who could not help but be amused by the petrol attendant.

Shell employee dances for customer

A Shell petrol attendant on tiktok @felixminister1632 decided to have fun before giving a customer his receipt back. In the clip, he pretended to hand it over before taking it back and dancing.

SA divided over men's reaction

Some people thought the man in the video didn't find it funny. Others commented that they would have been annoyed if they were in a rush.

palesa commented:

"Wa bora this guy yaz ...Akana vibe."

Raps_Mnash wrote:

"If you're late don't go to this garage. Shaya felix."

Noko T said:

"I'd be so annoyed sorry I'm not a bad person and I think you have good vibes but yhoooo this would stress me out."

penelopisces agreed:

"Is it a must to take the slip, because when he started touching the car that would have been my que to leave."

Khulamini added:

"All the best bro but please don't take too long my brother others won't be patient."

