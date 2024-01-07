A woman showed people how she served her husband and showered him love and a lot of care while doing so

The lady showed people that she was married to a Zulu man and demonstrated how she served him food in a TikTok video

The video was polarising for many women and sparked a discussion about What they would and wouldn't do for a man

A bushing bride showed people some of her wifely duties. The lady made a video serving her man food in the most attentive way possible.

A TikTok video shows a woman kneeling for her Zulu husband. Image: @innocenttmtsweni

The video of the woman's effort received thousands of likes. Ladies shared their thoughts about how she treated her husband in the comments.

Woman served bae

A Tiktok video posted by @innocenttmtsweni shows one woman bringing food for her husband. Before giving it to him, she kneeled and then handed over the plate:

Women divided over wife serving Zulu husband

Many in the comments admitted that they could never have it in them to kneel. Online users debated whether or not they would be willing to do the same.

user5894326501820 remarked:

"Yoh my pride could never! The way mojolo showed me flames I wanna be seen. This won't work for me. I have been through a lot tuu."

5 foot 7 foot amused:

"I know my family would laugh at me when I'll do this."

i love u added:

"I’m so sad my man will never experience this."

ww_sentle wrote:

"I want to get married kodwa I cant do that."

Lesego remarked:

"The way I'm so clumsy, I wonder nje."

Wa Mmala gushed:

"Lenyalo gase force , look how happy this couple is."

