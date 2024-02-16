A woman made her man think he was getting a big Valentine's Day present by setting him up in a TikTok video

In a clip, she pulled off an elaborate prank on him on the day of love, and she recorded his reaction to her ploy

Netizens were in stitches after seeing the successful Valentine's Day prank, which went viral

A woman on social media pranks her boyfriend. The lady got her boyfriend hyped up that he was getting something.

A TikTok video shows a man who fell for a Valentine's Day prank by his girlfriend. Image: @kim_and_tanaka

Source: TikTok

The video of the couple on Valentine's Day received more than 100,000 likes. Netizens in the comments were sympathetic towards the boyfriend.

Man tricked by girlfriend

A woman @kim_and_tanaka approached her boyfriend in a tiktok video, saying she had a surprise. She led him to a room where she'd covered a big box with balloons.

The young man was bitterly disappointed when he opened the big box to find five chocolates PS chocolates instead of a Play Station 5. Watch the clip below:

SA amused by disappointed man

Netizens were full of jokes about the prank. Online users could see disappointment from the man in the video.

likoposhata added:

"It's giving 'pads with wings.'"

Lucresia commented:

"When you pray without being specific."

prof_xrnyembe wrote:

"Rumours has it the guy was admitted to ICU after expecting a car and a PS5."

Lethabo laughed:

"This is the best joke and prank ever, your level of sense of humour is top notch."

Bongo Kwedana remarked:

"I'd cry for 40 days and 40 nights."

MarvelD100 joked:

"This is not PS 5, but this is 5 PS."

Vee bae Follow laughed:

"Our gender will never disappoint."

Ms Scarlet added:

"Not me laughing out loud at 3 am."

User101 was amused by the man's guesses:

"Bathong a car eeeh."

