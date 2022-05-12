A couple let their past groove days slip when they started dancing like no one was watching on their wedding day

Facebook page MUSIC Videos IN HD shared the vibey clip, highlighting the dance skills this couple possesses

The people of Mzansi are certain these two met at the groove and some are not so sure their nuptials will last

A cute clip of a couple grooving their way to matrimony has left the people of Mzansi sure that they met on a night out. Their vibe is contagious.

A stunning couple left SA in awe of the dance moves that they busted on their wedding day. Image: Facebook / MUSIC Videos IN HD

Source: Facebook

There is nothing better than seeing a bride and groom on their wedding day in a moment where no one or anything else matters than the two of them. This moment happened for the couple when they got their groove on.

Facebook page MUSIC Videos IN HD shared the awesome video of the couple dancing, making it clear that “this couple can dance!”

The people of Mzansi react to the couple’s lit moves and vibey wedding day

Seeing the couple having the absolute best time left many with full hearts. Some are convinced these two were partyers in their hay day and could have possibly even met at the groove. You don’t have dance moves like that for nothing.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Tlou Ya Ga Legodi said:

“These ones met at groove.”

Rethabile Koqo said:

“When y'all met on the 31st of December it becomes evident ”

Kay Baeletsi said:

“This couple is amazing; the bond is untouchable alot of us here wish to dance like that with our partners

“Cheers to this couple and may their marriage last❤️

“Stop being negative bathong tjoooo”

Queenzozo Mafusi said:

“They are still young they have energy, they are excited and have been practicing. Its lovely. May God bless them.”

