A picture of a cute little gogo sitting behind a till point at a shop has gone viral on Mzansi social media

The picture has reminded people that the elderly people have gone through a lot and have no fear of anything

The people of Mzansi called on the shops to have seating areas for the elderly as they deserve at least that

A gogo decided to take a seat at a till to have a rest and it has reminded people how hardy the older generation actually is. Peeps called on shops to help them out with a seating area.

When it comes to the older generation there are things that they will do that you’d never catch the younger generation doing… like casually sitting behind a till to take a rest.

Twitter user @MatsileMohau shared the hilarious photo on social media, making the point that this generation is next level. They fought apartheid, baba, nothing will get them down.

“This generation doesn't fear anything ”

The people of Mzansi shared their views on their superhero elders

Yup, there is no denying that those who came before us fought battles we couldn’t even imagine fighting in our dreams. They have earned the right to sit where they want to with no skaam. Peeps called on shops to make areas for the elderly to sit, shame.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@kidianmab said:

“I don't blame them Shoprite should have space for old people, u find them in a long line, while the cashier still waiting for control "void".”

@elegoregoreng said:

“She's tired sham. They don't send grandkids to the shops for fear of not getting their change akre.”

@Ori_RSA said:

@BJTembe1 said:

In related news, Briefly News once reported that Sue Nyathi on Twitter shared a lovely yet funny story about her grandmother. Sue's gogo is a respectable 100 years old. Recently, her 65-year-old mother was a bit upset that her gogo walked a whole two kilometres to attend a 'drink up' at a village nearby.

Her gogo didn't were a mask and was socialising. Naturally, Sue's mother questioned her gogo, who was supposedly quite nonchalant about the matter. According to Sue's story, her gogo hit her mother with the "If I die, I die" line.

Sue's descriptive narration of the hilarious story gained some traction on the bluebird app. Over 6 400 users liked her tweet and tons of peeps rolled in with replies about her gogo being quite the gangsta.

Source: Briefly News