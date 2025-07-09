“And the Electricity?”: Mzansi Divided Over Woman’s Homemade Clothes Dryer

A local woman named Petula Mitchell showed her innovative invention for drying her clothing this winter

She noted that she had created her very own DriBuddi — an appliance under the brand Bennet Read

South African social media users applauded the woman's innovation. However, others worried about electricity costs

A woman created her own clothes dryer, prompting interest among TikTok users. Images: Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography / Getty Images, @petulamitchell / TikTok

Source: UGC

A local woman didn't let the cold weather stop her from drying her clothes when she created a homemade dryer. Her invention left social media users in awe and questioning her technique.

TikTok user Petula Mitchell shared a video on her account showing how she used a Devil's Peak beer box and a hairdryer to dry her clothing.

In the short clip, the innovative woman put a rod through the box to hang the articles of clothing. She then closed the lid, which had a hole in the middle for the hairdryer's nozzle.

In no time, Petula was drying her clothes. As easy as pie!

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Referring to the appliance brand Bennett Read's DriBuddi, she wrote in her caption:

"Create your own DriBuddi."

Bennett Read notes that a 900w DriBuddi uses less electricity than a conventional tumble dryer. Images: @sboshmafu

Source: Twitter

SA split over clothes-drying hack

Hundreds of local social media users headed to the comment section to share their likes and dislikes about what they had seen on their screens. Some applauded Petula for her innovation, while others worried about certain costs and design.

@shavonsimmerny jokingly shared with the public:

"People are tired of this washing that takes seven working days to dry."

Petula also shared some humour and replied:

"This is one-of-a-kind weather. Even the sun takes two days."

@doctorcjohnson advised in the comments:

"There are supposed to be air vents for the moisture to escape."

@hoziherr happily told the woman:

"Oh, my goodness. I just did something similar. I took the drying rack, hung up the clothes, closed it up with sheets and pegs, and put the heater underneath. I need to get a tumble dryer soon because, yoh."

@newton_1928 wrote in the comment section:

"Now watch those power units do a sprint across that board."

After watching the clip, @mr_hoonigan_ remarked:

"People are doing the most with hairdryers lately."

@pinch188 simply asked Petula:

"And the electricity?"

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

4 Other stories about homemade devices

In another article, Briefly News reported on a young man who used two items to create his own Apple Pencil Pro. His innovative and affordable technique intrigued social media users.

reported on a young man who used two items to create his own Apple Pencil Pro. His innovative and affordable technique intrigued social media users. A South African inventor built a mini lifting robot using recyclable materials, with a controller that responds to hand gestures. Mzansi warned that he had to patent his invention before it was too late.

A local man had the internet laughing when he showed himself chilling in his homemade jacuzzi. The DIY project only worked when he received help from three children, who had to create the bubbles.

Another local inventor drew inspiration from Iron Man when he created a voice-controlled robot hand. The online community praised the man and predicted his hard work would pay off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News