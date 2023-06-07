A local man built a mini lifting robot and shared a video of his invention online

The machine is built with recyclable materials with a controller that responds to hand gestures

TikTok users are amazed by the man’s creativity and skill and hope it doesn't go to waste

A South African inventor is amazing his social media followers with his ingenious invention: a lifting robot made from recycled materials.

Source: TikTok

A South African inventor is amazing his social media followers with his ingenious invention: a lifting robot made from recycled materials.

The TikTok video shows the man demonstrating how his robot works. He used fence wires, plastic bottles, cardboard boxes, cables and other recyclable rubbish to create a small wheeled vehicle with a robotic arm.

The vehicle and its arm are connected by cable to a controller wrapped around his forearm, which controls the movement of the wheels and the arm depending on how he moves his arm.

Watch the video:

TikTok users praise and admire the inventor of the lifting robot

The video of the homemade lifting robot, uploaded by @mrtech170 has nearly 1k positive comments within 24 hours of being uploaded.

@zandilemthembu wants to make it to:

"Wow! This is so cool. How did you learn to do this? Can you teach me?”

@thabomoloi says he should start a tech business:

"This is amazing! You are very talented and smart. You should start your own business with this.”

@siphokazi says his amazing hands are a blessing to Mzansi:

"Ngikuthanda wena! Uyisibusiso kuleli lizwe. Ungenza izinto ezimangalisayo ngezandla zakho.”

@lungani thanks the brother for showing nothing is impossible with passion:

"Ngiyabonga ngokubonisa ukuthi akukho okungenzeki uma unemfundo nesithakazelo. Uyisithwalandwe sakithi.”

TikTok advices inventor to patent his robot

Some users asked him how he made the robot and where he got the materials from. Others suggested that he should patent his invention or sell it online.

@nokuthula says he should register it before someone else takes it from him:

"Lento iyamangaza! Ufanele ukuyibhalisela phansi le robot ngaphambi kokuthi omunye umuntu akubambelele.”

@sizwe says Mr Tech ain't joking and wants to know how he did it:

"Lento ayisimanga! Uyenzile njani le robot? Utholaphi izinto ozisebenzisayo?”

@khanyisile also advises him to patent it:

"Wow! You are a genius! You should patent this before someone steals your idea.”

Mr Tech reveals how he made the lifting robot TikTok

Amongst the hundreds of comments giving Mr Tech props for his device, his response to one of them reveals how he learnt to make his gadget.

In response to @zandilemthembu's query:

"Wow! This is so cool. How did you learn to do this? Can you teach me?”

Mr Tech responded with another account of his @mzansirobotics:

"Thank you! I learned by watching YouTube videos and reading online articles. I can teach you if you want. Just follow me and send me a message.”

Pap-making robot has Mzansi dishing jokes

In a related story, Briefly News reported on how a woman used an automatic pap-making robot to cook her mielie pap.

The woman uploaded the video to TikTok, but many users felt that they prefer using the old-school method of cooking this traditional South African food.

Like one lady put it, handmade pap is from the heart:

"It's convenient mara the ghetto girl in me still thinks real pap ke ya heart."

