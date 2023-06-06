One man was amused by his father's effort to safeguard his money from potential robbers and thieves

He posted a TikTok video showing where his dad hides money and people were stunned that he was exposing family secrets

Thousands of SA TikTok users engaged with the viral video showing the banknotes stashed in a nappy

The rampant crime in South Africa has many citizens on edge, and they are taking measures to protect themselves and their possessions.

A man tired of getting robbed hid his money in a nappy. Image: @marcus.matentsi

Source: TikTok

One man who found a clever way to hide where he keeps his money was a viral hit on TikTok. His son revealed to the world his hard-earned money stashed in a nappy.

Dad removes his savings from a disposable nappy

The father is seen in a clip uploaded by @marcus.matentsi removing the money roll from the disposable nappy while his treacherous son laughs in the background.

Apparently, the elderly man has been robbed a couple of times, so he devised a plan to carry money around discretely.

TikTok video of stash of cash goes viral

The video, posted on June 5 was seen by more than 283 000 people on TikTok, and most of them were impressed with the hiding spot.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users drag son for exposing dad's secret money hiding spot

@macele68 mentioned:

"Thank you for telling us uyisilima somuntu."

@broncontoz stated:

"And not you exposing his secret."

@evodiamakhongoana wrote:

"I thought I'm the only one using Pampers as a purse and mostly when I'm going to Joburg."

@tindobae commented:

"Why tell them all now they will check everywhere uyislima somuntu."

@j_assii posted:

"Imagine throwing away the wrong nappie."

@usermamabogirls added:

"But you are showing them the secret you are not safe shame. "

@zwidekalanga20 said:

"We are coming back now."

@zipho2012 wrote:

"I'm here for Zulu National."

