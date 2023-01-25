A video of a man at an ATM holding lots of money caused a buzz on Twitter as people wanted to know what he was up to

Tweeps were filled with countless questions as they tried to figure out why the guy needed that much money

People came out with wild speculations and cracked jokes about what the man in the video was planning

Online users were thoroughly amused by a video of a guy with stacks of money at an ATM. The guy in the video inspired people to make assumptions about what he was going to do with all the money.

One man had a lot of money at a Capitec ATM and people were convinced that he was up to something fishy. Image: @MbazimaThomason

Tweeps had many guesses ranging from him needing it for lobola to him getting ready for groove. People wondered if it was even possible that he was withdrawing this much cash because of ATM limits.

Man handles large amounts of money at ATM leaves Twitter users curious

A video posted by @MbazimaThomason shows one guy at an ATM with stacks of cash. In the video the man carefully organises the money he had. Watch the full video below:

South Africans left with questions about man at ATM

Many people suggested that the gent was simply getting ready to have a good night out. Others suspected that he stole it as bank fraud is a common occurrence in South Africa. Most noticed that machine sounded like he was depositing.

@Sue_Mvelase commented:

"Difference between withdraw and deposit, iyakshaya. Also, he’d deposit or withdraw “such an amount” coz he needs it!"

@Hemilton__ commented:

"Back when I used to do fraud I'd withdrew like 100k a day."

@sbusiso_nkwaks commented:

"Isn't the withdrawal limit on Capitec ATMs like R3k?"

@kqwanelame commented:

"Credit/Debit Card Fraud!. What else!"

@Boemo_kg commented:

"Weekend e kgolo."

@lwazi7mbz commented:

"Hitting all the local strip clubs."

@SpokenBlessing commented:

"A live episode of I Blew It."

