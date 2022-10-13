A South African lady was left feeling regretful after sharing an innocent photo on her social media

Twitter user @makhosazane_sa posted a photo showing a treat her e-hailing driver bought her with her bank card also visible

It wasn’t long before someone was able to make unauthorised purchases using her bank card details, robbing of her R4000

A woman reminded many South Africans of the dangers of sharing personal details online when she fell victim to a scam and lost about R4000 after posting a photo displaying her bank card.

Twitter user @makhosazane_sa took to the bluebird app to share a photo, which has since been deleted, of a treat her Uber driver had bought her with her bank card also showing on her lap.

A young lady learned a hard lesson after posting her bank card online. Image: @makhosazane_sa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

However, it wasn’t long before she received a reply from another user @PaulinaM1306 with a screenshot of a notification from FNB Bank asking @makhosazane_sa to approve a transaction of a purchase made via her banking app.

The distraught woman later confirmed that she lost R4000 due to purchases made on Uber Eats and Shein which she did not authorise. However, it is unclear how the purchase was successfully authorised without her approval or sent an OTP (one-time pin).

"I hope he or she enjoys the Shein clothes and Uber eats ,” she wrote in one of her tweets.

Scores of South African social media users flooded her post with messages of concern and advice for her.

@nhlanhlangwaqa wrote:

“I'm so sorrywhat bank do you bank with because every online transaction has to be approved on the app first.”

@Landiwonga commented:

“So you telling me you didn't get any notifications on the app to authorize or decline these purchases?”

@UR_Mystic responded:

“Nope! You can still make purchases without OTPs with other vendors/platforms.”

@amanda_nkosi248 wrote:

“It’s a lesson for you, a hard one at that… Phepisa.”

@Mongalane3 said:

“Go to FNB they will be able to reverse the money if it’s not cleared.”

@Sekzin_sa replied:

“Report it, it will go under investigation and you’ll get refunded. Something similar happened to me last year.”

