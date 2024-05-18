South African actress Sibongokuhle Nkosi landed a new job on one of the most watched SABC 2 soapies

Sibongokuhle Nkosi is best known for her role on Durban Gen , and she recently secured a role on Muvhango

Muvhango fans reacted to the news of Sibongokuhle Nkosi becoming a part of the cast and her thoughts so far

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Sibongokuhle Nkosi recently landed a new role on an SABC 2 soapie. The actress was previously on Durban Gen for some time.

'Muvhango' will have Sibongokuhle Nkosi as part of the cast, and peeps shared their concerns. Image: @iam_sibongokuhle

Source: Instagram

Muvhango is a hit TV series in Tshivenda, and Sibongokuhle Nkosi is a new part of the team. Viewers of Muvhango shared their thoughts about the new casting, and some discussed tribalism in the TV scene.

Sibongokuhle Nkosi starts filming on Muvhango

According to TimesLive, Sibongokuhle Nkosi was at the Henley Studios filming for Muvhango. The actress will play a model named Raven, and Sibongokuhle Nkosi is fitting in well with the rest of her colleagues since starting to film on 15 May 2024. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“I only started shooting on Wednesday, I'm looking forward to the new challenge and willing to learn a lot about the Venda tradition."

SA applauds Sibongokuhle Nkosi

Many people who are familiar with Sibongokuhle Nkosi said they were delighted by her addition to the Muvhango cast. Others brought up tribalism in the entertainment industry since she will be a Zulu actress on a primarily Tshivenda show. Read comments below:

Sandileh Mngomezulu applauded:

"Very good."

Sbusiso Mathonsi commented:

"She won't last, tribalism there is too high. Especially since she is a Zulu girl."

Doc T Bodila argued:

"No why join Venda soapie while Zulu's don't want other languages in their soapie, you act clever you think you are smart."

Khona Umusa Sibanyoni disagreed:

"Well done Sbongakonke looking forward to watch you I have been missing you a lot on our screens."

Inno Manchidi celebrates 5th wedding anniversary

Briefly News previously reported that Inno Machindi, the star who portrays the role of Rendani on Muvhango, and her husband have been going strong for five years.

Actress Inno Manchidi and her husband, Mpho Manchidi, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary over the weekend. The couple married in 2019 and have been sharing their love with the world.

The Machindis had trended recently after they announced earlier this year that they were expecting, and at the time, she was ready to pop.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News