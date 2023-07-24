Durban Gen actress Nelisiwe Sibiya was rumoured to have been booed off stage at her recent gig

She was booked to speak at a political party's rally in Zulu Land when she mistakenly used the incorrect political term

The actress denied being chased off stage, however, she did reportedly admit to not being clued up with political terms

Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya's stage blunder saw her landing in hot water with Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) members.

Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya used the wrong term to address a crowd from the opposition.

Source: Instagram

IFP supporters gave the actress a hard time after she apparently called them 'Amaqabane'

According to ZiMoja, Nelisiwe allegedly referred to the crowd of IFP supporters as Amaqabane, translated to comrades.

The news publication reported that the term Nelisiwe used is common amongst African National Congress (ANC) supporters.

When the Umkhokha actress addressed the IFP supporters by that term, it set them off as their opposition uses it.

Somizi Mhlongo's role in the embarrassing blunder

The news publication added that Somizi Mhlongo was also booked by the University of Zululand for their beauty pageant, just like the actress.

When the incident took place, Somizi saved the day.

The media personality also pledged his support for the political party and said he would become the Minister of Fashion should the party rule in the coming elections.

