Somizi Mhlongo is currently being chastised on social media for accepting an invitation from Newzroom Afrika to comment on the #MaselspoortResort racial attack

South Africans are irritated because they believe the Idols SA judge is unqualified to speak on such serious issues

Online pees even came up with reasons why they don't think SomG is fit to comment, including domestic abuse charges levelled against him by ex-husband Mohale Motaung

South Africans have slammed Newrzoom Afrika after they announced on Twitter that Somizi Mhlongo will be an analyst on their channel.

Somizi Mhlongo will speak on the #MaselspoortResort racial incident on Newzroom Afrika. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

According to the tweet, the Idols SA judge will weigh in on the MaselspoortResort incident, in which two black boys were racially assaulted by two grown white men.

Even though Somizi was outspoken about how disgusted he was by the racial issue, netizens weren't convinced that he should be the analyst for such serious matters.

Many people dragged the larger-than-life media personality and Newzroom Afrika, with many calling the local news station a joke. Other netizens even claimed that SomG only got the job because he was a cast member of Sarafina!

Online users left lengthy comments, with some even mentioning Somizi's ex-husband Mohale Motaung's alleged domestic abuse. Netizens commented:

@scallolesiba said:

"The 1st joke of the year goes to @Newzroom405 halala"

@ubomiabumanga_ shared:

"You shouldn’t be centering a celebrity’s voice in this issue. somi**’s voice silences the voices we really need to be hearing from. this is problematic."

@Bluecartel500 posted:

"Why him on very important issues that need political solutions? Is he politically inclined enough to be called and have an opinion on such issues?"

@jezile_sam wrote:

"This is obviously a bid to try and drum up ratings and is not a decision you made to actually have a constructive conversation about a very important topic. This is a joke and so is this news platform."

@Alulu25 replied:

"A convicted s*x offender and someone who was recently involved in domestic abuse allegations is speaking on racism? Make me numb Nelson‼️"

@Graham02481188 commented:

"The likes of Somizi should be discussing nails, and the right posture on the modelling ramp than important issues such as racism. This is not choreography or Idols where contestants are dismissed with a finger adorned with claws or rather artificial nails."

@MakhZep49775144 also said:

"Please bring serious people we are dealing with serious issues."

New video footage proves white men attacked black teens first

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africa was up in arms after seeing footage of teenage boys who claimed they were attacked by white men. The incident happened after the young boys were denied entry into a public swimming pool because they are black.

As the video went viral narratives came up that the boys deserved it because the white men were protecting someone's daughter. New footage showed exactly how the incident started and proved how the grown men were the first to get violent.

The clips showed that there was no little child who was attacked as previously claimed by a Twitter user.

Source: Briefly News