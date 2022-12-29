A viral video of an alleged racial incident that happened in Free State has been settled with security footage

There were many speculations on how the violent clash between the elderly white men and black teenage boys came around

Accusations were made that the boys had started it after pushing a three-year-old girl into the pool but it turns out to be false

South Africa was up in arms after seeing footage of teenage boys who claimed they were attacked by white men. The incident happened after the young boys were denied entry into a public swimming pool because they were black.

As the video went viral narratives came up that the boys deserved it because the white men were protecting someone's daughter. New footage shows exactly how the incident started and proves how the grown men were the first to get violent.

CCTV shows Free State Maseelspoort attack is racially charged

Briefly News reported on the incident where teenage black boys were attacked by adult white men. Security footage by @jeligon on Twitter who works for the New York Times shows that the black boys were denied entry. One young boy went into the pool despite being stopped and all the white people in the pool got out all at once. Viewer discretion is advised as the CCTV footage contains disturbing scenes. Click to watch the full CCTV video.

CCTV footage of the accident where black teens had to fight white men shows how it all started. Image /@Tumii_Frost

The clips show that there was no little child who was attacked as previously claimed by a Twitter user. Peeps commented on the video with outrage as the whole incident proved the initial claims. Tweeps and public figures such as Cassper Nyovest and Mmusi Mainmane reacted to the video in horror. Some people continued to claim that CCTV is only part two of what really happened.

Politician Mmusi Maimane wrote:

"There is no justifying or defending this! There is no space for racism in our beautiful country. None. Those of us who believe in building one South Africa for all should speak up loudly when we see these kinds of actions. We must ventilate and excoriate racism."

Rapper Cassper Nyovest reacted:

"This is actually really crazy to watch. In 2022? A bunch of animals!"

@Sia_Nkuna commented:

"The same way these kids exit the pool, I wish they can exit stolen land."

@nhla_Xaba commented:

"If you can’t stand Africans in Africa, LEAVE!"

@BrettFishA commented:

"Yoh, white people, this is not a good look on us. White people climbing out of a pool en masse when a Black person jumps in still happening in 2022? No man. Plus all the rest of the nonsense. Vernon is going to struggle to spin this one."

@P_McCullpugh

"Well, the thee-year-old story seems to be fake, the security footage is exposing racists once more, it will only be fair to do screenshots of those who harassed us in the DMs. "

@MrsB64908976 commented:

"Where are all the white racist who believed that the fight was caused by black boys trying to drown the three year old? I swear, we have the most racist whites in the entire world!"

EFF protests racist assault of 2 black teens

Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters have descended on the Maselpoort Resort and Conference Centre after a group of white men assaulted two black teens in an alleged racist incident

The video of the attack has taken social media by storm and shows the teenagers being manhandled and drowned by men twice their age. The altercation allegedly started when the group told the teenagers that they couldn't swim in the public pool because it was for white people only.

In response to the incident that horrified SA, a group of EFF members in Free State visited the resort and marched around the public pool, singing revolutionary songs while other members and children swam in the pool.

