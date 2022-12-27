The Economic Freedom Fighters have condemned the alleged racist attack on two black teens in the Free State

The red berets visited the facility where that attack happened and protested around the pool singing revolutionary songs

The attack happened when the teens were strangled and choked by a group of older white men

FREE STATE -The Economic Freedom Fighters have descended on the Maselpoort Resort and Conference Centre after a group of white men in an alleged racist incident assaulted two black teens.

The EFF went to Maselspoort Resort to protest the assault of two black teens. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica & @Tumii_frost

The video of the attack has taken social media by storm and shows the teenagers being choked, manhandled and drowned by men twice their age. The altercation allegedly started when the group told the teenagers that they couldn't swim in the public pool because it was for white people.

In response to the incident that horrified SA, a group of EFF members in Free visited the resort and marched around the public pool, singing revolutionary songs while other members and kids swam in the pool.

The EFF posted a video of the protest on Twitter and stated that the party would deal with racists and apologists decisively.

According to SABC News, the red berets Free State Chairperson Mapheule Liphoko said that it was unacceptable that there were still no-go areas for black people in 2022.

The provincial chairperson said that the party met with the Free State commissioner of police, who assured that the police were dealing with the matter. Free State Saps are investigating the common assault case, which the red berets promised they would keep a close eye on.

South Africans react to the EFF's response to the alleged Maselspoort Resort racist incident

South Africa is divided. While some citizens applauded the EFF for taking action, others claimed that the party was being opportunistic.

Below are some reactions:

@susankhorombi commented:

"The EFF is an organisation which thrives on opportunism!"

@Brenda04494080 said:

"Thank you, EFF."

@hope_lekhetha asked:

"In all honesty, how does this solve the main problem? What’s the point of this demonstration? What purposeful outcome will it yield to thoroughly address what happened in the venue and beyond?"

@Andries57296063 claimed:

"EFF always takes action even before the police can act, they never leave an accident like this unattended."

@EGYPT_Donn stated:

"Singing there won't solve anything those whites are In some comfortable houses with swimming pools and eating dinner like nothin happened."

@Ladydu_sa added:

"Love it."

