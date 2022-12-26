The alleged racist attack on two teenage boys in the Free State has angered South Africans

A video of the altercation was posted on social media by their sister, who says they were blocked from swimming in a pool for white people

South Africans want one of the men to be charged with attempted murder for trying to drown one of the teenage boys

FREE STATE - South Africans are outraged by a video showing two teenage boys being assaulted in what seems to be a racist altercation. The video was posted by a woman who said the two boys were her little brothers.

In the clip, the two boys are seen being attacked, strangled and even thrown into the pool by multiple white men. The boys tried their best to fight back but were outnumbered and attacked from different angles.

Twitter user @Tumii_Frost wrote that she and her family had plans to enjoy a lovely afternoon at the Maselspoort Resort & Conference Centre in the Free State when the incident occurred.

She alleged that the men in the video attacked her brothers because they wanted to swim in that particular pool and were told they were not allowed to because it was for "white people".

She wrote:

"Family came to spend the day @ MASELSPOORT RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTRE in Free State. My brothers were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it's reserved for the "white people" here."

@Tumii_Frost later updated the post and said the police were called. Her family wanted to file attempted murder charges because one of the boys was thrown into the pool and almost drowned. However, the Twitter user stated that the police told them to file assault charges instead.

Speaking on SABC News, the teen boys' dad said they were traumatised by the incident. He explained that the boys were told they could not swim in that pool because they had not booked at the resort.

The boys explained that they were not day visitors and had booked at the resort. Instead of the matter being cleared up, the boys were assaulted.

According to TimesLIVE, the police have not made any arrests and are investigating a case of assault.

The incident angered South Africans, who said racism to this extent cannot be tolerated in the country.

Here's what people had to say:

@LeeLingLinglee said:

"Where were the black adults!!!! Mxm! I'm so sorry man. Your brothers are brave little men I must say. I hope they are ok. Re tlwaelwa masepa in this country."

@GrantHinds said:

"I'm so sorry this is absolutely heartbreaking. Criminals. Hatred-filled criminals."

@UberMimz_15 said:

"I always emphasise this, we tend to forget that black children are children, over and above assault, this is child abuse and I hope the courts treat it as such and it should carry a heavier sentence than “normal” assault."

@lindziiiiiii said:

"Hayini those old men trying to drown the boy! What is this? Attempted murder, and pure evil!!! @SAPoliceService please make sure that the young boys get justice."

