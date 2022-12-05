The owners of Hank's Olde Irish pub in Cape Town have decided to pursue legal action after they were accused of racism

A black man was allegedly denied entry into the establishment by a bounce who said he needed to be accompanied by a white friend

South Africans are frustrated by the situation but are glad the man's friend stood up for him and against racism

CAPE TOWN - South Africans are outraged following a video showing an alleged racist incident at Hank's Olde Irish in Cape Town.

The owners of Hank's Olde Irish pub have lodged a criminal complaint against one of the men who accused the establishment of being racist. Images: @Natenoged

The pub owners have released a statement indicating that they have filed assault charges against the individuals that accused the establishment of being racist.

In the video, the pub owners are accused of prohibiting a black man from entering the establishment unless a white man accompanies him. Thabiso Danca was club hopping with friends when they decided to go to Hank's Olde Irish pub. Danca said one of his friends, Jordan entered the pub ahead of him.

Danca was pulled aside by one of the bouncers, who explained that he could not be allowed into the pub unless he came in with a white friend, reports EWN. Following the incident, Jordan confronted the owners, who shifted the blame on the bouncer, saying that they did not come up with the rule.

The owners also released a statement denying that employees were ever mandated to block black people from entering without white friends accompanying them. However, the pub owners also added that they had laid criminal charges against Jordan for allegedly assaulting one of the owners, reports TimesLIVE.

South Africans have congratulated Jordan for standing up for his friend. Here's what they had to say:

@YayaRSA said:

"Cape Town white-owned establishments are very big on racism. From the likes of Radisson Blu Waterfront, 12 Apostles, The Mount Nelson, security control staff (White) at Marina Residential etc. As a tenant at Marina, I know the racism first hand. IMBI "

@vuyisamtalana said:

"Our next president. Thats how u handle racism. Good job Kobus"

@UnmovedLee said:

"I'd like to point out how angry the white guy is due to racism that didn't happen to him directly. Now I want white people to understand how we, the direct victims of such treatment, feel. We have every right to rage. We are not even angry enough."

@__yazini___ said:

"I clicked on this video and didn’t know what to expect, but I’m happy to see that they are privileged people who are aware of this privilege and are using it correctly to call out injustice and racism. This is what should be happening on all levels of society."

