The rescue team has recovered seven more bodies of church members who were swept away by a flash flood

A storm hit the church members while they were busy with a baptism at a river in Johannesburg

So far nine people have been confirmed dead and the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) will continue with the search

JOHANNESBURG - Nine church members have been confirmed dead from drowning during a baptism at the Jukskei River on Saturday night.

The Johannesburg rescue team continued their search on Sunday, and seven more bodies were recovered.

Only two people had been confirmed last dead last night, and at least 15 were reported to have been washed away during the flash flood, reported EWN.

"We continued our search last night and the search was called off and we will be resuming with our search to continue looking for the alleged 15 people who are believed to be missing".

Robert Mulaudzi from Johannesburg (EMS) told TimesLIVE that 33 church members were busy with the immersion ritual in Bramley Park when a storm hit and caused the incident.

"Maybe the message to our residents out there is to be cautious as and when they conduct these kind of rituals to make sure they exercise caution, they do it in a safe place, and ensure that the safety measures are considered so that we can be able to prevent incidents like these

South Africa's comments about the story are below:

Phumla Maratana wrote:

"Belief is a dangerous thing. It shuts down all senses. This is sad."

James Phiri said:

"Why at night, Rivers are dangerous especially in this weather you never know when the full water is coming or not."

Irene Nkosi suggested:

"Churches need to build swimming pools at church for baptism."

Khanyi Ndlovu shared:

"It's sad. Anyone laughing is a Ramaphala supporter. Heartless just like your father."

