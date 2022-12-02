Netizens speaking multiple languages across the world watched in amazement as a man showed off his water-resistant hair

noelgoescrazy has a massive following on TikTok, with over 16 million people subscribed to watch his antics

Peeps worldwide loved the clip and made some humorous comments on the gent's ability to be water repellent

Folks from multiple countries worldwide gathered to watch a man with a huge fro attempt to wash it, only for him to point out that it doesn't absorb much water.

A gent used a shower head to show why he takes longer in the bathroom, and peeps unleashed their jokes. Images: noelgoescrazy/ TikTok

noelgoescrazy is the incredibly popular man who uploaded the clip on TikTok to 16.6 million followers. The man's videos have received over a quarter of a million likes on the platform, showing how peeps are ravenous for his content.

Water repellent hair

The clip starts off with him holding the shower head. The water is on, and he moves it over his head for several seconds. The clip shows how resistant the hair is because even under all the pressure that the water puts on his hair, not much of it gets absorbed.

Folks worldwide noted it and made hilarious umbrella references and waterproof quips. See the comments below:

Mar Mar said:

"I mean, at least u don’t need an umbrella if it’s raining."

DB5555 mentioned:

"Did everyone realise that his shirt didn't even got wet? "

Khloe/she/her commented:

"It’s an umbrella You should go outside when it’s raining and use it as an umbrella."

J shared:

"Ahh, it looks like a raining cloud ️"

TJ posted:

"The only umbrella I need."

user5130072867192 said:

"Just smiling because mine is like this, so I understand "

vamp transformation mentioned:

"We all know that one guy who sits in front of the classroom and takes 90% of the view."

Bri Lambert commented:

"It's a struggle "

