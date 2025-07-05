Comrade Marathon runner Moira Harding, who was missing after completing the race in June, has gone spiritual as she gave thanks to God as she continues to recover from the ordeal.

The runner is now out of the hospital and has continued her recovery process at home with her family in Cape Town.

She was full of appreciation to her family, friends, and those who were involved in putting in so much effort in finding her when she was missing after completing the Comrade Marathon race.

Police also put in effort on the search when the incident occurred, and they gave an update after she was found and how she was recovering at the hospital.

Harding gives thanks to God after the Comrades' ordeal

Harding has gone spiritual as she continues her recovery process with her family at home in Cape Town.

She thanked God for protection throughout the unfortunate incident that happened last month and for healing her during her recovery journey.

"Most importantly, all praise to my Lord and Saviour for protecting me throughout this ordeal and for healing me," she said.

"Without him, this recovery would not have been possible," she said.

Harding's reaction to the Comrade ordeal sparked reactions from netizens on social media, and they joined her in appreciating God for the miracle.

Reactions as Harding goes spiritual after the Comrades' ordeal

Bonita Suckling said:

"Our little community prayed for you Moira and sent so much love to your family. What a beautiful thank you… ❤️, I know many of us have waited to hear how you are coping and this fills my heart with happiness! We continue to pray for you and your family."

Debbie Vermeulen wrote:

"Our God is Good . Take it to the Lord in Prayer, he never fails. So grateful you are well again Moira 🙏"

Marilyn Cable reacted:

"What wonderful news, to know that you are home with your lovely family and recovering well, Moira. I have such special memories of you and your lovely family from the SVPS days. Your news today, has made my day. Love 💗and 🤗 hugs."

Edgar Hodgskin commented:

"Praise the LORD for your steady recovery all the best."

Dolly Maree Lauf responded:

"So happy God answered our prayers. Still praying for complete recovery from that traumatic experience."

Tanya Botes shared:

"I don't think it's necessary to blame anyone here. It happened, we don't need all the details, fact is she is alive and survived her terrible ordeal. Pointing fingers is not going to change what happened, but maybe in future the comrades organisers can put a system in place whereby runners don't wander off and get lost."

Margaret Cahill Kelly added:

"So happy to hear you're back home Moira. We were all so worried about you. Take care and I hope you go from strength to strength 💪 💕"

