A Gauteng-based content creator showed her vulnerable side and shared how a squatter camp became her home

She stated that she had first stayed with her grandmother and lived in the Eastern Cape before returning to her humble home

Several local social media users appreciated that the young woman shared her story with them, and in turn, shared theirs

A content creator in Gauteng told people how a squatter camp became her home. Images: @shamein_unfiltered

A young woman shared her story of how and why she called a squatter camp her home, receiving kind words from those who lent an ear.

Budding content creator Shamein Sabeka revealed on her TikTok account that she was raised by a single parent. In 2019, her final year of school, her mother lost her job and could no longer afford rent.

"I remember her telling me that she found a place that she bought with her last R3 500," reminisced Shamein.

The Gauteng-based woman continued, saying:

"In my mind, I thought we were moving onto a proper piece of land. When we got there, it was a squatter camp. I was so shocked. I remember telling her I wasn't going to stay there, so I went to live with my grandmother.

"Eventually, I had to come back home because home is anywhere my mother is."

Shamein later attended a tertiary institution in the Eastern Cape after passing her matric. After four years, she came back home and decided that 2025 would be the year she would start showing what life in a squatter camp looked like.

Woman's journey touches Mzansi

Many members of the online community appreciated Shamein's vulnerability and entered the comment section with love and support. Some also shared their stories of living in an informal settlement.

Shamein's story moved many in the comments. Image: Morsa Images

@kgaugeloabigail1 wrote to the content creator:

"Your story is so touching. I love the part where you said that home is anywhere your mother is."

@bu_hley, who said they could relate, added:

"I'm glad I moved my family to a more decent area. We keep pushing."

@mercylee051 revealed in the comment section:

"I once stayed in a shack for years until my parents decided to build a house. I feel like there's more happiness there because everyone accepted the situation and lived in the moment."

@phokabennedictort told the online community:

"In 2020, a place I called home was repossessed. We moved from that to our one-room shack, but today I'm renting out a flat for my family. I also believe that one day we will have our own property."

True crime content creator Bella Monsoon commented:

"Thank you for your authenticity and for sharing your truth."

@gambianblessings was also appreciative, writing:

"Thank you for showing us the love you and your mother have for each other."

