A young South African woman stunned the country when she shared the story of being kidnapped in a public area in Gauteng

The youngster had just gotten off work when she felt a gun shoved into her head by a man who had ulterior motives

Social media users were stunned by her story after she shared it four days ago on TikTok

A young South African woman was disappointed in the South African Police Service.

A woman from Gauteng shared her kidnapping story. Image: @on_kabetse

Source: TikTok

The Mzansi lady, Onktobetse, shared that nobody has attended to her or tried to investigate her case. The incident happened on Friday, the 13th of June, at Carnival Mall.

She had just gotten off work and received a lift to the mall. Before she could cross the road, Onkabetse felt a gun shoved into her head.

A strange man ordered her to be silent or he was going to shoot. He took her to a hidden spot and demanded that Onkabetse give every cent she had.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The young lady gave him R1800 cash that she had, but he demanded more. The robber searched her bag and found her phone.

He made her hotspot him so he could access the internet. He also made her clear everything that she had in her bank account, including her R5000 savings.

The robber then started talking to his team and confirmed that he had captured their target. He attempted to sexually assault Onkabetse, but her layered clothing made it impossible to invade her body.

SA youngster escapes kidnapping in Gauteng

The robber/kidnapper directed the rest of his team and tried to describe their location. Onkabetse tried to fight him off before the rest of the crew arrived.

She found a brick and aimed for her perpetrator’s head, which left him unconscious. The young lady ran as fast as she could and found herself on the freeway.

Commuters in a taxi spotted the lady in distress with torn clothes and a bloody face. They called her mother, who suggested that they open a case.

Onkabetse explained that SAPS has not yet attended to her case, and she’s still in the hospital:

“Prayer saved me. I fought for my life. SAPS failed me.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi stunned by lady’s kidnapping story

Social media users were amazed by the story and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

A Mzansi woman called out SAPS for not attending to her case. Image: @on_kabetse

Source: TikTok

@Vuka_MaAfrika said:

“I repeat: a national shutdown is needed in South Africa. Mostly for our women and children. Wednesday, the 25th of June, will be a national shutdown for the safety of Women and children in South Africa. The justice system keeps failing us, it can't be a peaceful shutdown movement, because the more we are peaceful, the more the government does not take us seriously, mostly Cupcake.”

@Antonella🦋 shared:

“I called SAPS too when I was in danger, and a woman picked up I was hysterical! I begged them to come to help me as I was being held against my will, where I was, crying, and she just said, “Mxm” and hung up! After that night, I will never call SAPS shame, I’m sorry.”

@DiamantéRamano💎commented:

“Thank God you made it out alive. I’m so sorry.”

@Gemini girl pointed out:

“I feel like many police officers are people who just wanted to be employed and don't realise what their job is and that they need to be focused and protect the community.”

3 More assault-related stories by Briefly News

A young South African woman from Pretoria went viral for sharing her 2017 kidnapping story on TikTok.

A group of young South African girls held a peaceful protest in one village in the Eastern Cape amid the Bergview College assault case.

On Thursday, a woman from Katlehong, a township in Gauteng, shared the story of a girl who was kidnapped in front of her.

Source: Briefly News