A woman on TikTok warned South Africans about a white Volkswagen Polo that snatched a girl

Community members chased after the car after two guys kidnapped the child in broad daylight

Social media users were alarmed and feared for their lives as the GBV crisis in the country worsens every day

South African women were hopeless after seeing a video of community members chasing after kidnappers.

A young lady was kidnapped in broad daylight. Image: @CasarasaGuru

Source: Getty Images

One member of the community shared a clip on TikTok and warned people about the guys travelling in a white Volkswagen Polo.

Woman warns SA about kidnappers

On Thursday, a woman from Katlehong, a township in Gauteng shared the story of a girl who was kidnapped in front of her. The woman was the first target and met two men who posed as prophets and pretended to be lost.

The two guys, one tall and dark, and the other short and light-skinned, drove a Volkswagen Polo and insisted the lady direct them to a woman’s house. They pretended to look for a seamstress by the name of Maria.

The lady refused to help them after they kept persisting, even after she told them that she had no idea who they were talking about. The guys moved on from her after one of them said:

“Leave her, she’s going to be problematic.”

After spotting the guys standing with another girl, the lady told her next-door neighbour about the two guys and they ran, hoping to save the girl, and shouted:

“Don’t get in the car.”

It was too late, as the two guys snatched her and threw her into the car. Community members chased after the car, but could not rescue the girl.

The lady wrote in her caption:

“Danger alert: This car is targeting girls in Katlehong. They took a girl and we tried to stop it but they sped off. Ladies, please look after yourselves. Do not get into a stranger’s car.

“There are two guys, one short and light-skinned, and the other one is tall and dark. They drive a white Polo. They go around asking for a Sis’ Maria who makes wedding clothes.

“The tall one does the distracting by getting out of the car and trying to convince you to get into the car. I just pray that they bring the girl back.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi stunned by kidnapping danger alert

Social media users were alarmed after a girl in Katlehong was kidnapped in broad daylight:

Community members in Katlehong tried to stop two Polo drivers from kidnapping a girl. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

@Leo_Hope ✨realised:

“It’s getting scarier and scarier being a woman living in SA.”

@mabotsebaplaatjie explained:

“If no one saw her being abducted, and found unalived. We were going to hear of how much she was a slay queen, how she wanted a soft life, and how she used whoever the person was.”

@Kwazikwenkosi Biyela commented:

“This is terrifying. I feel like there’s a period every 5 to 10 years where abductions, kidnappings, murders and sex trafficking are really rife in SA.

@Stifler wrote:

“We don't have a government in this country we are just living by the grace of God.”

@Sibalkhulu said:

“To be a female in this generation is so scary.”

@Alu Williams🥀 shared:

“My friend told me that she witnessed a car kidnapping a girl in Turffontein yesterday.”

@Noluthando commented:

“I'm even scared to leave the house now.”

3 More GBV-related stories by Briefly News

A young South African woman from Pretoria went viral for sharing her 2017 kidnapping story on TikTok.

South Africans were appalled to learn new information about the viral Bergview College assault case.

A group of young South African girls held a peaceful protest in one village in the Eastern Cape amid the Bergview College assault case.

Source: Briefly News