“Justice for Olorato”: Woman Reflects on First Date Amid Grief and Safety Fears, SA Moved
- A woman devastated by the death of Olorato Mongale shared a post about the first date she excitedly went to, saying it could have been her, too
- In a clip shared on TikTok, the young woman showed how excited she was to go out, thinking the deceased might have felt the same way, too
- The post triggered emotional reactions online, as users opened up about safety fears and shared their first-date nightmares
A video of a local woman getting ready for a date months ago is hitting different after recent heartbreaking news.
The clip was shared by TikTok user @nanzontheinternet, who is now grateful that her first date turned out OK, after the heartbreaking news of Olorato's tragedy.
The woman revisits her first date
In the clip, the woman excitedly talks to the camera while preparing for her outing, happy to be stepping back into the dating scene after a tough breakup the previous year. She carefully places her phone on the ground to capture her full outfit, all smiles, showing her shoes, dress, and energy as she gets ready for what she hoped would be a fresh start.
Fast forward to now, she reposted the clip with a heavy caption reflecting on the recent tragic news of Olorato Mongale, a 30-year-old woman allegedly murdered on a first date in Johannesburg. She admitted how scary it was to realise how quickly things could’ve gone wrong, saying she too might not have made it back home.
Mzansi reacts to the clip
Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing their heartbreak at the news of the late Olorato. Many shared their own scary date experiences, from getting robbed to barely escaping unsafe encounters.
Some said safety was now a luxury for women in the country. Others promised to delete dating apps like Tinder and Bumble altogether, choosing peace and safety over the risk of harm.
User @Muvhuya08 detailed:
"I went on a date with a dude I met online just for him to rob me of my phone and bag with money inside, leaving me in the middle of nowhere 😔. I'm glad that the lady I met on the road helped me to reach out to my friend so she can pay for my bolt on arrival, because all my money was taken along with my phone."
User @nasshyyy_ said:
"I was thinking about this yazi, coming back home safe has become a luxury 💔💔 I’m genuinely praying for Olorato’s justice 💔."
User @Yaya👑added:
"She took precautions and shared her location and notified her friends. I can only imagine how excited she was, choosing a perfect outfit, video calling her girls to check if her look is cute😩😩😩 I can imagine how she planned her date. 🥺🥺🥺I’m so scared."
User @nomthi_nkosi said:
"I’m deleting Tinder and Bumblebee, shame I’d rather be single💔."
User @Dinny1 shared:
"Justice for Olerato 😥."
User @makwaMeloe added:
"I don't trust anyone eskhathini samanje (these days)😢😢😢ayasiqeda amadoda bafethu ( men are finishing us)😢😢. This is so sad."
Watch the TikTok video below:
