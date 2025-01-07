A KN lady living in South Korea took a guy out for dinner, ending with an eye-watering bill for their steak and pasta meal.

Her second date with him turned out sour when a black burn burger she ordered upset her stomach when she got home, leading her to joke about their compatibility.

The hun shared her video on TikTok, leaving social media users stunned by the hefty steak price and taking to the comment section to share their thoughts

A Zulu lady living in South Korea took a companion on an expensive dinner date. Image: @nobantu.zondi

Dining out in South Korea took a surprising twist for a Zulu lady from Eshowe who showed off an expensive steak her male friend ordered while on a date with her.

The humorous babe posted a picture of her three-meal outings on her TikTok account under her handle @nobantu.zondi, attracting many comments and giggles online.

The expensive restaurant meal

The video starts with Nobantu detailing her first outing with a male friend who felt like having steak. Showing a picture of the man's steak, she adds that she ordered pasta and both enjoyed two beers; the bill for the meal came to a jaw-dropping 400,000 and 30 Korean yuan, equivalent to R5600.

Her male companion graciously offered to pay the bill, leaving her relieved. The second outing wasn't as lavish but brought its drama. The TikTok user ordered a black burn burger, but she had an upset stomach when she got home.

Watch the full video below:

The steak price stuns Mzansi

The expensive bill shocked many TikTok users, who felt they would stop eating meat if they lived in South Korea because of the price. Others joked that @nobantu.zondi probably earns well, hence the lavish lifestyle.

Tyco_Capture commented:

"Wagyu T-bone 🤝🤝 🔥."

User @pinky96_moyo said:

"I’d be a vegetarian 😁."

User @lizwi032 commented:

"South Korea is not for the weak. 😂 I used to hate steak coz it was expensive."

User @Mzuk_kulu @malandela added:

"This must be wagyu."

User @Sebza joked:

"Yeyi wena imali ka 4 room niyidla kanji (girl, you spend an amount on renting a four-roomed house so carelessly)."

User @Katleho 🇿🇦 asked:

"Kanti nihola malini nge bill engaka (how much do you earn if you can afford a bill this much)😭?"

