A woman took a video of her boyfriend taking a roadside nap in the middle of nowhere, exhausted from driving

She shared the humorous post on TikTok, joking about her inability to assist in driving as she could have continued on the road while he slept

The relatable video had social media users laughing and urging her to learn to drive and get a license afterwards

A woman who can't drive watched her man nap on the side of the rod. Image: @khanyisilesebothoma

Source: TikTok

A local hun captured a lighthearted moment on a long road trip with her boyfriend, which had TikTok users laughing and trying to give her online driving lessons.

TikTok user @khanyisilesebothoma shared the relatable clip on the video streaming platform, quickly gaining traction online as many people resonated with her humorous take on the situation.

The humourous roadside mini-break

In the video, @khanyisilesebothoma's boyfriend is asleep in the driver's seat, parked on the side of a quiet road surrounded by open fields. She explains that he had to pull over for a nap due to exhaustion from driving, admitting she's wide awake but can't help him continue the journey because she doesn't know how to drive.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi finds the moment amusing

The clip entertained many social media users, who took to the comment section to share advice from the lady on how to get a license. Others applauded the guy for not continuing with the journey while taking it, labelling him a responsible man.

User @Tshimologo said:

"No, ladies, we can do better 🤣🤣."

User @Just Samkelo noted:

"That right there is a responsible driver👌."

User @Alexis Lexi Tshangana said:

"Get the licence, sis. Too many people are losing their lives due to parking in the middle oh nowhere. Please."

User @beccaole commented:

"Learn to drive chomie😊. I learned to drive by force yoh😅."

User @TASILA🦋💫shared:

"😂😂 This used to be and some guy back in the days…. We would park and he would nap lapho it’s dark and I am scared Mara I had to allow him or else the car would crash 🤞."

User @ninie36061 advised:

"Next time, tell him to get an automatic chomi😭coz u need to help him."

3 Briefly News car articles

A South African woman living in the US shared a video of her first self-driving ride experience online.

After shopping, a lady was captured driving a car the same size as a kiddie's mini on the highway.

Two men were filmed cruising on the boot of a car with its door fully opened.

Source: Briefly News